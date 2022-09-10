Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead.

Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing a nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008.

Díaz, who had four hits and set a career-best for RBIs, had a two-run homer in the second and an RBI single in the fourth, both off Zach Davies.

After Yonathan Daza's run-scoring double in the sixth against Kyle Nelson pulled the Rockies within a run, Díaz tied the score 10-10 with an RBI double off Reyes Moronta in the seventh.

Charlie Blackmon walked against Caleb Smith (1-2) leading off the ninth, but pinch-runner Garrett Hampson was caught stealing. Randal Grichuk walked, Michael Toglia singled and Diaz, who started the night in a 7-for-35 slide, drove a slider to left for the game-ending homer.

Cron's two-run homer to left capped a five-run fourth inning and put the Rockies ahead 8-1. The only longer drive since Statcast began in 2015 was a 505-foot drive by Nomar Mazara of Texas on June 21, 2019.

Colorado hit five homers, including a pair of solo drives by Ryan McMahon. The Rockies got a leadoff and walk-off homer in the same game for the second time; the first was on Aug. 16 last year.

Daniel Bard (5-4) pitched a perfect ninth.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, playing his ninth big league game, homered off Germán Márquez to spark the big fifth, which included Daulton Varsho's first career grand slam, a drive off Austin Gomber.

ROSTER MOVE

Arizona recalled RHP Taylor Widener from Triple-A Reno and optioned LHP Tommy Henry to the Triple-A farm after he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings Wednesday in a 6-3 loss at the Padres.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83 ERA) will face Rockies RHP José Ureña (3-6, 6.13) on Saturday night.

