Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback situation was one of the worst in the league coming into 2022 with Cooper Rush as QB2. Now with the Dak Prescott injury situation, it looks like Jerry Jones has two options. He can go with Rush and possibly lose a grip on the season or look for a Cowboys […] The post 4 quarterbacks Cowboys can trade for to replace Dak Prescott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Performance Sunday

Ezekiel Elliott was looking fresh in Week 1. The former No. 4 overall pick showed plenty of burst and was using that trademark forward lean to gain steady chunks of yards on Sunday night. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:. "Ezekiel Elliott gained between 5 and 7 yards...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks

Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
Person
Richard Sherman
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
#Callout#American Football#Nba
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans

The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
DENVER, CO
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury

The Detroit Lions nearly pulled off a stunning comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to open their 2022 season. One of the reasons it was in the cards was because of D’Andre Swift’s standout performance. Swift turned his 18 touches into 175 total yards and a touchdown, which was a mightily productive start […] The post Lions make roster move that hints at possible D’Andre Swift injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1

After the San Francisco 49ers’ disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a lot of people criticized Trey Lance and his poor play. In fact, some even argued they would have won the contest had Jimmy Garoppolo started. However, 49ers legend Jerry Rice thinks the NFL wannabe-experts are jumping to conclusions too quickly before […] The post Jerry Rice gets brutally honest on Jimmy Garoppolo calls after Trey Lance’s poor start as 49ers QB1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
