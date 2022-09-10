ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google Maps just got a brilliant free money saving upgrade

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 5 days ago

If like me you often leave the filling station thinking that the contents of your fuel tank are worth more than the actual car, Google has some good news for you. No matter what kind of car you drive, Google Maps can now help you reduce your fuel consumption and save money as a result. With the cost of petrol and diesel in particular reaching frankly frightening levels, that's something most of us could really benefit from.

This isn't a new feature, but it's new to the UK and Ireland and almost 40 other EU countries; it was only previously available in the US, Canada and most recently Germany. It builds on the existing eco-friendly routing by customising the route based on the kind of vehicle you're driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RplIE_0hpcQotD00

(Image credit: Google)

How Google Maps' new eco-driving settings work

This isn't just about finding the shortest or quickest route. Google Maps now enables you tell it what kind of powertrain you have, and it'll adjust the route on that basis. For example, I drive a big old diesel that's happiest on long motorway runs and painfully expensive in stop-start urban traffic; hybrid EVs with regenerative braking are absolutely delighted by the same start-stop traffic that makes my fuel gauge deplete dramatically. The calculations are based on data from the US Department of Energy and the European Environment Agency and mixed with some machine learning magic.

Of course, the most efficient way to use a car is not to drive it at all – and Google Maps' public transport, walking and cycling directions are really useful, especially in urban areas. But the reality for many of us is that we still need to drive places, and anything that enables us to do that in a more efficient and slightly more environmentally friendly way has got to be a good thing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Heathrow cancels 200 flights to avoid aircraft noise during Queen’s funeral

About 35,000 passengers due to fly to and from Heathrow airport on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are learning that their flights have been cancelled or re-timed. Around 200 flights are expected to be grounded, the vast majority on Monday.Aircraft movements at the UK’s busiest airport will be halted from 11.40am to 12.10pm on Monday, around the two-minute silence to honour the late Queen. Between 1.45pm and 2.20pm, no arrivals will be allowed during the procession of Her Majesty’s hearse.Departures will be more significantly affected. Between 3.05pm and 4.45pm, no departures will be permitted. Normally 68 flights would take off during...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
T3

T3

411
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy