It’s a rock solid deal for iron ore

United Steelworkers officials say it’s the best labor contract ever.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. again became the first major domestic iron and steelmaker to hammer out a new labor contract agreement for union workers at its United Steelworkers (USW) represented facilities.

The USW and Cleveland-Cliffs on Friday announced tentative agreement on a new four-year labor contract that would cover about 2,000 USW members at Hibbing Taconite in Chisholm and Hibbing, United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes and the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.

“The local union presidents and their bargaining teams at Hibbing Taconite, United Taconite and in the Upper Peninsula did an outstanding job to get this kind of a deal for their members,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said. “They were able to come back with the best contract in the history of mining.”

It was the second major labor agreement in a short period between Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW.

Cliffs on Aug. 27 reached agreement on a tentative new labor agreement that would cover USW members at its Minorca Mine near Virginia and the company’s steelmaking facilities across the nation.

“Reaching a second labor agreement in less than two weeks reaffirms our great alliance with the USW,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said. “It also confirms one more time that we know very well our responsibilities as the supplier of choice to clients in critical sectors, such as military and automotive. We have now demonstrated twice why Cleveland-Cliffs gets things done and how we act; we negotiate respectfully, fairly and privately. A strong workforce is critical to our present and future competitiveness, and we look forward to continuing our shared success with our USW partners.”

Emil Ramirez, USW District 11 director, said the deal improves salaries, benefits, pensions, and health care for USW members at Cliffs’ facilities

“Mining and processing iron ore is the first step in making steel, and these essential workers have earned and deserve a fair contract,” Ramirez said in a news release. “The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”

Jamie Winger, United Steelworkers Local 6860 president at United Taconite, said the tentative deal is a fair contract.

“When you’re done, you can’t help but think you could have got more, but Cliffs probably feels the same way,” Winger said. “Cliffs is good to work with. He (Goncalves) does what he says he’s going to do.”

The agreement includes capital investments at Cliffs-owned USW-represented facilities, including United Taconite, Winger said.

“They’re definitely committed to investing in United Taconite,” Winger said. “It’s substantial.”

Chris Johnson, United Steelworkers Local 2705 president at Hibbing Taconite, calls the agreement “a really good deal.”

The tentative agreement includes wage increases of eight percent in the first year and four percent in each of the second, third, and fourth years of the deal, the same as the steel industry received, he said.

“They (Cliffs) did some unprecedented things that some people said they would never do,” Johnson said. “We got a lot of the same stuff that steel got. He (Goncalves) really threw some money at his workforce, both steel and us. He definitely showed us he stepped up to the plate.”

The agreement with Cliffs improves wages, bolsters existing health insurance provisions for workers and retirees without increasing costs and includes a commitment for Cliffs to reinvest in the USW represented facilities over its term, Ramirez said.

“Steelworkers will be safer at work and their jobs and benefits more secure under the tentative agreement,” Ramirez said. “Cliffs has committed to a plan to invest in its USW facilities that will enable future generations of USW members to support their families and sustain their communities. Our members have faced challenges in the past and know what it takes to lead the industry through its up and down cycles. We will face challenges ahead with confidence knowing our plants run best when management and union work together to solve problems for the benefit of everyone.”

Cleveland-Cliffs in 2018 was the first major domestic iron producer to reach agreement with the USW.

Since then, Cliffs has grown to become the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America.

The tentative contract agreements are subject to ratification by USW local members.

At Minorca Mine, USW members will receive ballots on Sept. 26, Dave Zasadni of USW Local 6115 at Minorca Mine said. Ballots will be counted Oct. 12 in Pittsburgh, he said.

The tentative agreement leaves USW miners at United States Steel Corp.’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin as the only two USW-represented taconite plants on the Iron Range without a new tentative contract agreement.

Negotiations between U.S. Steel and the USW are on pause after the two sides failed to reach a new agreement by the Sept. 1 expiration date of the existing labor contract.

USW workers at U.S. Steel facilities are continuing to work under a contract extension.

There’s no date set for negotiations to resume.

“Now that we have Cliffs mines and steel done, we still have a contract to be done with U.S. Steel,” Arbogast said. “I hope U.S. Steel would treat us with respect and realize like Cliffs does how important the workers are and how integral the workers are to their success. Right now, we’re miles apart.”