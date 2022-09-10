Video | Nate Diaz rips Dwayne Johnson’s new UFC training shoes: “Look at these shoes, they made me put this sh*t on”

Read full article on original website
Jake Paul reacts after Nate Diaz ends his UFC career on a winning note: “This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss”
Jake Paul has reacted after Nate Diaz ended his UFC career on a winning note Saturday night in Las Vegas. It was Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) vs Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) last Saturday, September 10th in the welterweight main event at UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
Nate Diaz says he “lost count” of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279
Nate Diaz says he ‘lost count’ of how much money the UFC paid him to stay on at UFC 279. It was indeed a debacle – Khamzat Chimaev was was originally supposed to fight Nate Diaz in the welterweight main event – but ‘Borz’ weighed in more than 7 pounds heavy.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly set to box YouTuber Deji on November 13th in Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is reportedly working on another exhibition match with a YouTuber. ‘Money’ is set to return to the boxing ring later this month in Japan. Mayweather will face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena, and will be his second bout in RIZIN. He first faced Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Dan Hooker believes nobody should be calling for Tony Ferguson to retire: “It’s not anyone else’s place to come in”
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes it’s Tony Ferguson’s decision when it comes to retirement. ‘El Cucuy’ is fresh off his headlining role with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Saturday. Ferguson was first set to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his fight with Diaz, the former interim champion got the nod.
Daniel Cormier disagrees with Tony Ferguson saying he’s back after Nate Diaz loss: “His decline now has been very steep”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy into the idea that Tony Ferguson is back. ‘El Cucuy’ is fresh off his headlining role against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Saturday. Ferguson was originally supposed to face Li Jingliang at the event, instead of the Stockton native. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight, the former champion was bumped up.
Eddie Hearn reacts to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight booking: “I just think that Jake’s been a bit unlucky”
Eddie Hearn has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s next boxing match coming against UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he may be 5-0 in the world of professional boxing, many feel as if Jake Paul hasn’t quite proven himself as a talented practitioner of the sport just yet – at least, not on the appropriate level.
Cris Cyborg reveals retirement plans, wants to finish career within three years: “I want to have the best fights that my fans to see during that time”
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes her time in the sport is limited. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. The two first faced off in October 2020, with Cyborg scoring a submission win. Their rematch earlier this year was much closer, but once again the champion claimed the victory, by decision.
Jake Paul challenges Dana White to $5 million bet ahead of Anderson Silva fight: “You didn’t think I’d take this fight”
Jake Paul is hoping to make a bet with Dana White. On October 29, Paul is set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva. It’s a big step-up in competition and one that White didn’t think Paul would take, so with that, Paul is hoping to make a $5 million bet with White on the outcome of the scrap.
Damon Jackson wouldn’t be surprised if him and Pat Sabatini “slug it out” at UFC Vegas 60: “This fight is going to be a test for both of us”
Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.
Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University: “I’m already going back to school”
Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University. The former interim UFC lightweight champion has revealed that he plans to study business at Harvard University. It was just this past Saturday at UFC 279 that Ferguson (26-8 MMA) got in the Octagon with Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event. The outcome was a fourth-round submission (guillotine choke), leaving ‘El Cucuy’ with a not so pretty record of 5 losses in his last 5 fights.
Adrian Peterson gets just $15k for KO loss, Le’Veon Bell leads the way in Social Gloves 2 salaries
Adrian Peterson only got paid $15,000 for his KO loss to Le’Veon Bell over the weekend. Peterson, a former NFL running back who was the NFL’s MVP in 2012 and considered one of the best running backs in history was making his boxing debut against Bell who is a three-time Pro Bowler and was also making his boxing debut.
NFL・
Darren Till expects Khamzat Chimaev to move up to middleweight but confident he “can make welterweight comfortably”
Darren Till still believes his training partner Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5lbs for his welterweight fight against Nate Diaz. That forced the UFC to change the entire card around and Chimaev ended up fighting and beating Kevin Holland. However, after the event, Dana White said the Swede will now likely go up to middleweight, and for Till he believes that is the right move but believes Chimaev can still make welterweight.
Brendan Schaub responds after Dana White goes off on his comments about UFC 279: “You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon”
Brendan Schaub is responding after Dana White went off on his comments about UFC 279. It all began back on Friday, September 9th when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight big time prior to his scheduled welterweight main event match-up with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chaos ensued and fights were changed so the Saturday night fights in Vegas could continue.
Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”
Gillian Robertson and Mariya Agapova are very familiar with one another. Robertson was supposed to face Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 60, but she received a text that Gatto was out. However, in the same message, she received the news she would now be fighting Agapova. “It was in the...
Islam Makhachev details how he plans to finish Charles Oliveira in Round 3 at UFC 280
Islam Makhachev has explained how he plans to finish Charles Oliveira in their UFC lightweight title fight at UFC 280. For the longest time now fans have been waiting to see Islam Makhachev get a crack at the UFC lightweight championship and next month in Abu Dhabi, he’ll finally get the opportunity to wear gold for the first time.
Michael Chandler believes he will earn title shot with win over Dustin Poirier: “I’m the next guy in line”
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler believes he’s on the path to a title shot. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his fight with Tony Ferguson in May. In that outing, Chandler had to rally back from a first-round knockdown to secure the win. In the second frame, he landed a massive head kick to finish ‘El Cucuy’.
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 behavior: “There are no Muslims around him”
Khabib Nurmagomedov criticizes Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 behavior. Khamzat Chimaev may have walked away from UFC 279 with another win on his record, but his reputation took a hit after he got into several altercations during fight week and then missed weight badly. According to former UFC lightweight champion...
