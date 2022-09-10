Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Weather Prevents Rapid Growth and New Evacuation Orders for Goat Rocks Fire
The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County continues to grow just 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire had grown to 3,212 acres and was 0% contained. Fortunately, calmer weather early this week has kept the fire from prompting further...
q13fox.com
Dozens evacuate fire at Montesano long-term care facility
All 77 patients were safely removed from the facility into the parking lot. There were approximately 29 staff on duty and several neighbors assisted in evacuating patients as well.
q13fox.com
Around 80 residents, staff evacuated after fire at Montesano long-term care facility
MONTESANO, Wash. - Dozens of patients at a Montesano long-term care facility were evacuated due to a fire Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m., the Montesano Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Montesano Health and Rehab facility at 800 North Medcalf Street. There were about 50 firefighters from several agencies throughout the region also responded.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
Chronicle
Concern Turns to Relief as Better Weather Helps Lift Goat Rocks Fire Evacuations
A wildfire thought to be caused by lightning in the Goat Rocks Wilderness in early August grew tremendously on Friday as a red flag warning — a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that create high fire risk — was issued and over 500 residents were told to evacuate.
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Goat Rocks Fire
Lewis County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Goat Rocks Fire located in Lewis County, near the town of Packwood. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 9, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Goble, Lewis County Fire District 10.
q13fox.com
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park
SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
KUOW
Pierce County Sheriff warns of candy-colored fentanyl pills
They appear like attractive pieces of candy or sidewalk chalk, but the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is warning that these rainbow-colored items are not for kids, or anyone else for that matter. "Rainbow fentanyl" has been showing up in the Northwest, notably in Oregon, according to a Sheriff's Department Facebook...
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
Kalama Fire continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for communities near the Kalama Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been issued for the area spanning from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties south to 7550 Road and from the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures
Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
kptv.com
Driver sought after 1 person injured in hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Lewis County on Tuesday night. The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 66. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a driver in an unknown vehicle rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, causing it to strike the left barrier, roll and come to a rest in the left lane on its top. The suspect vehicle continued northbound without stopping.
Chronicle
‘Growing Faster Than We Can React’: Goat Rocks Fire Less Than 3 Miles From Packwood
The Goat Rocks Wilderness fire is now 2 and a half miles away from Packwood, Lewis County officials announced just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. “The fire is growing faster than we can react —it has the potential for spotting,” said Matt Mahe, a member of the U.S. Forest Service's incident command for the fire, in a news release.
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tri-City Herald
‘Dangerous place to live’: Why state-run home for vulnerable adults is under fire again
Lawyers are seeking a court order to prevent Rainier School from admitting any new or returning residents, claiming in a recently filed federal lawsuit that the state-run home for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in eastern Pierce County is “a dangerous place to live.”. The lawsuit, filed on...
Chronicle
Former Chico’s Employee Accused of Falsifying $1,200 in Refunds in Centralia
A former employee of Chico’s Off the Rack in Centralia accused of stealing customer’s receipts and using them to get $1,200 in refunds between January and July of this year is now facing theft and identity theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alicia Sullivan, 39, of Chehalis,...
