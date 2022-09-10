ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

q13fox.com

Around 80 residents, staff evacuated after fire at Montesano long-term care facility

MONTESANO, Wash. - Dozens of patients at a Montesano long-term care facility were evacuated due to a fire Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m., the Montesano Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Montesano Health and Rehab facility at 800 North Medcalf Street. There were about 50 firefighters from several agencies throughout the region also responded.
MONTESANO, WA
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Goat Rocks Fire

Lewis County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Goat Rocks Fire located in Lewis County, near the town of Packwood. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on September 9, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Lonnie Goble, Lewis County Fire District 10.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park

SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
SEATAC, WA
News Break
Politics
KUOW

Pierce County Sheriff warns of candy-colored fentanyl pills

They appear like attractive pieces of candy or sidewalk chalk, but the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is warning that these rainbow-colored items are not for kids, or anyone else for that matter. "Rainbow fentanyl" has been showing up in the Northwest, notably in Oregon, according to a Sheriff's Department Facebook...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response

Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kalama Fire continues to grow, prompting evacuation orders

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation notices for communities near the Kalama Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents should leave immediately, have been issued for the area spanning from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties south to 7550 Road and from the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures

Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Driver sought after 1 person injured in hit-and-run crash on I-5 in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Lewis County on Tuesday night. The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 66. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a driver in an unknown vehicle rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, causing it to strike the left barrier, roll and come to a rest in the left lane on its top. The suspect vehicle continued northbound without stopping.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA

