LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5 in Lewis County on Tuesday night. The crash occurred at about 9:50 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 66. Washington State Patrol said an investigation revealed a driver in an unknown vehicle rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, causing it to strike the left barrier, roll and come to a rest in the left lane on its top. The suspect vehicle continued northbound without stopping.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO