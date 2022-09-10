ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California governor opposes tax on rich in statewide TV ad

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation's most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot this November won't help the environment but is instead “one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Lee County, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Government
Lauderdale County, AL
Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
SFGate

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
OAK GLEN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jones
Person
Kay Ivey
SFGate

The Daily 09-12-22 Stunning footage shows waterfalls appearing in Death Valley

It's been a summer of extreme extremes in California's Death Valley.  From flash flooding in August that left a vehicle swallowed in the mud to an extremely high, possibly record-breaking, September temperature of 127 degrees at Furnace Creek. Now, the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has led to more heavy rainfall and an unlikely sight — waterfalls in one of the driest, hottest places in the world. • There are 4 green sand beaches on Earth. Hawaii's is 'desecrated'
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy