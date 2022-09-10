Read full article on original website
Argentina’s tax watchdog busts illegal digital asset mining operations
Argentina’s Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) has been on a raiding spree in the last few weeks, with illegal virtual currency miners being the main targets. The tax watchdog stated that since the crackdown began, three illegal mining operations have been uncovered in different provinces. Divulging details of...
Thailand’s regulatory crackdown dampens digital asset operators’ enthusiasm
Pundits have highlighted the tightening of the screw by Thailand’s financial regulators over the country’s virtual currency industry. Since the beginning of the second quarter, the government has taken a series of decisions that experts worry could slow the pace of digital assets adoption. In August, the nation’s...
US SEC establishes ‘Office of Crypto Assets’ to focus on company filings
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to establish a new office under its Disclosure Review Program (DRP), focusing exclusively on digital asset company filings. Known as the “Office of Crypto Assets,” the new space was established alongside the Office of Industrial Applications and Services, adding to the seven...
Mt. Gox creditors still don’t know when (and if) they will get their money back
Could the longest-running saga in the digital currency industry be coming to an end this year? This is the question that Mt. Gox creditors have been asking amid signs that the trustee could be paying out billions in claims in the near future. CoinGeek reported that trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi gave...
Proof of Centralization: Ethereum’s rich-get-richer Merge countdown
With Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism set to occur this week, fears are growing over the (even more) centralized reality that rank-and-file users will face. The ‘Merge,’ aka Ethereum’s highly anticipated, long-delayed transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a PoS consensus mechanism, is scheduled to take...
