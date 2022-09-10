ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina’s tax watchdog busts illegal digital asset mining operations

Argentina’s Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) has been on a raiding spree in the last few weeks, with illegal virtual currency miners being the main targets. The tax watchdog stated that since the crackdown began, three illegal mining operations have been uncovered in different provinces. Divulging details of...
Thailand’s regulatory crackdown dampens digital asset operators’ enthusiasm

Pundits have highlighted the tightening of the screw by Thailand’s financial regulators over the country’s virtual currency industry. Since the beginning of the second quarter, the government has taken a series of decisions that experts worry could slow the pace of digital assets adoption. In August, the nation’s...
US SEC establishes ‘Office of Crypto Assets’ to focus on company filings

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to establish a new office under its Disclosure Review Program (DRP), focusing exclusively on digital asset company filings. Known as the “Office of Crypto Assets,” the new space was established alongside the Office of Industrial Applications and Services, adding to the seven...
Proof of Centralization: Ethereum’s rich-get-richer Merge countdown

With Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism set to occur this week, fears are growing over the (even more) centralized reality that rank-and-file users will face. The ‘Merge,’ aka Ethereum’s highly anticipated, long-delayed transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a PoS consensus mechanism, is scheduled to take...
