The annual Lights and Lasers Show has, unfortunately, been postponed this year. We have an update from Visit Southern Idaho explaining the unforeseen postponement. The Lights and Lasers Show has been postponed until 2023. According to a press release sent out by Visit Southern Idaho, they cited, "unforeseen circumstances, lack of immediate interest, and the state of the economy..." for the reason for the postponement. They are hoping that the event will return next year for bigger and better things for the future.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO