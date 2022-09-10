Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Up to THREE Restaurants on 1st Floor; Could Second Floor be Residential?
The next Danville City Council meeting will consider a $1.8 million dollar proposal from a developer to give the Turk Furniture building a new life. $600,000 would come from the city; 400 of that from general funds,the other 200 from the Downtown TIF district. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says the proposal actually calls for up to three businesses, all restaurants, on the bottom floor. The second floor, Cronk says, could possibly end up being residential. But figuring that part out is down the road.
Journal Review
September is National Recovery Month
LAFAYETTE — Each year, nearly 2,000 Hoosiers die from opioid overdose. That’s why Valley Oaks Health is committed to providing accessible substance use treatment to the thousands of people they serve in central Indiana. Whether it’s offering treatment programs, educating community members about lifesaving resources like Naloxone, or expanding services in their nine-county footprint, Valley Oaks Health is renewing their commitment to battling addiction and saving lives this September in recognition of National Recovery Month.
Journal Review
Veterans officer gives report
The weather has been nice for this time of year. We have been busy with 71 phone calls and 10 people visiting my office to do claims. We also had 12 people travel to the VA hospital or clinics. The Indianapolis POW/MIA Council of Indianapolis is finalizing plans for the...
MyWabashValley.com
Advics Manufacturing is hiring in Vigo County
Advics Manufacturing, LLC in the Vigo County industrial park is hiring, hear about why they may be the perfect fit for you in this Good Day Live segment. Find more information about the jobs available at their website here. Visit on-site:. Advics Manufacturing, LLC. 10550 James Adams St, Terre Haute,...
Journal Review
Martha Jane Clore
Martha Jane Clore, born Dec. 5, 1936, to Charlotte Sybil (Carver) Eads and Ezra Edmond Eads, passed away peacefully at the Ben Hur Nursing Home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Jane dedicated her life to God, her husband and her children. She always had open arms, open ears and an open door for her children at any age. She was quick with a hug for the hurts and as quick to passionately defend those she loved through all circumstances. She put Christ first in her heart and helped lead her children to Him. Most would agree one always knew where he stood with mom (and God help him if it was on the wrong side of her.)
Journal Review
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 15, 2022
• Hit and run at East Market and North Water streets — 7:59 a.m. • Theft reported — 10:06 a.m. • Theft in the 1100 block of Tuttle Avenue — 10:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 2 p.m. • Indecent...
Journal Review
Annual fish fry begins today
WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
MyWabashValley.com
A taste of Germany coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — If you’re looking to enjoy authentic German food and beer in Terre Haute this weekend, you’re in luck. The 49th annual Oktoberfest is back. It’s taking place Sept. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each night at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds...
Journal Review
County-wide EMS moves forward
County-wide ambulance services took another step forward Monday as county commissioners approved a provision to allow negotiations with the City of Crawfordsville for EMS services. The county EMS sub-committee received two bids for ambulance services, one of which was from the city and another from a private company. Commissioners agreed...
Journal Review
SNHU announces summer President’s List
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the Jessica Stawarz of Roachdale and Cody Cline of Crawfordsville on being named to the summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned...
Journal Review
Martinez named to Seton Hall Dean’s list
SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Felix Martinez of Thorntown has qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.
Journal Review
CDPL staff make September picks
Hello readers. Your local Crawfordsville District Public Library staff are back with some great new book and music recommendations to check out. With the new Interview with the Vampire series coming out on AMC next month, Lisa recommends reading (or re-reading) the book by Anne Rice (FIC Ric) before watching and says the book is “riveting.” Looking for more dark and twisty stories? Don’t miss Mary’s pick: “Bones” by Jonathan Kellerman (FIC Haw), where she says “layers of mystery and suspense are uncovered on the gritty streets of L.A.” or my personal pick: “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins, which completely pulled me in and is (so far) my favorite mystery book this year.
Rockville man rolls mustang, taken to hospital
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was taken to a hospital in Clinton after a rollover crash in Parke County Tuesday. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred at approximately 3:04 p.m. on US 41 north of Lyford near the intersection with County Road 610 S. The Sheriff said that […]
Journal Review
James ‘Jim’ Walter Mitton
James “Jim” Walter Mitton, 92, formerly of Waynetown and had been residing at the Fountain Springs in Covington, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Fountain Springs with his wife by his bedside. Jim was born Dec. 30, 1929, at Veedersburg, the son of the...
Journal Review
Athenian tennis claim county crown over North Montgomery
Crawfordsville boys tennis now has county bragging rights as the Athenians claimed the 2022 county tennis title with a 5-0 sweep of North Montgomery on Monday. CHS edged out fellow county rival Southmont back on September 1 3-2 and had no problems dismissing the Chargers for the county title. “I’m...
WTHI
Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
Journal Review
Mr. and Mrs. Goff
Dan and Martha (Harshbarger) Goff are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Sept. 10, 1972, at Liberty Chapel Church, supported by family who modeled enduring love. Their parents, Paul and Lois Goff and Richard and Julia Harshbarger, were married to each other over 50 and 70 years, respectively.
