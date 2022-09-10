Gen Zers trying to find their footing in housing market

Gen Z is hitting adulthood at a difficult time.

Defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, most Gen Zers today are firmly in early adulthood or their teenage years. Finding footing at this stage of life is challenging enough on its own. But Gen Z has had to navigate this formative time with the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic’s social and economic fallout, and more recently, rising prices and the threat of a recession.