Recreational marijuana would bring changes to law enforcement

By Clayton Anderson News-Press NOW
 5 days ago
Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, New York. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving some past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022. File photo | Associated Press

If Missouri voters elect to decriminalize recreational marijuana use in November, the effect on the state’s legal and law enforcement systems will be significant.

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, said not only would such as decision legalize the adult use of marijuana, but it would also expunge the records of nonviolent marijuana offenders with the exception of driving under the influence or sales to minors.

Penny Lee Spencer
4d ago

it's about time. I for one need this. prescription drugs just don't help as I'm either allergic or have serious side effects. I've almost died taking prescription from a doctor so my safest way is Marijuana. I generally use in evenings but many times need through out the day. it's needed. it's not for a high or some kind of fix.

St. Joseph, MO
