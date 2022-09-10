Recreational marijuana would bring changes to law enforcement
If Missouri voters elect to decriminalize recreational marijuana use in November, the effect on the state’s legal and law enforcement systems will be significant.
John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, said not only would such as decision legalize the adult use of marijuana, but it would also expunge the records of nonviolent marijuana offenders with the exception of driving under the influence or sales to minors.
