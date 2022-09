All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. GrapeFest is the largest wine festival of the Southwest and boasts the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation. This year’s festival will feature the very best of Texas-grown wines as well as exquisite selections from guest wineries in the California Sonoma Valley and the Italian Sicily region.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO