‘Swift Watch’ returns to swarm Chapman Elementary chimney in NW Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An annual tradition in Northwest Portland is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Dubbed “Swift Watch”, for decades thousands of Vaux’s swifts travel back to Portland to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School to roost. It’s one of the largest known roosting sites for the birds.
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path torn down

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People who live in the Overlook neighborhood of North Portland say someone put up a block wall on a city bike path. Officials with the city tell FOX 12 the wall was put up illegally on the path that connects North Concord Avenue and North Going Street.
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
Portland police and fire unions endorse Gonzalez in commissioner race against Hardesty

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Firefighters Association and the Portland Police Association have announced a mutual endorsement for Rene Gonzalez for Portland City Commissioner. Gonzalez is campaigning against incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty for the November runoff election after both received less than 50 percent of the required vote to be elected in May.
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate

A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event

With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
