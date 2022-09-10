Read full article on original website
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
KATU.com
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
kptv.com
‘Swift Watch’ returns to swarm Chapman Elementary chimney in NW Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An annual tradition in Northwest Portland is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Dubbed “Swift Watch”, for decades thousands of Vaux’s swifts travel back to Portland to swarm the chimney at Chapman Elementary School to roost. It’s one of the largest known roosting sites for the birds.
U.S. Forest Service: Kalama Fire could become worse
Crews in Washington continue to battle two fires on either side of Mount St Helens, including the Kalama Fire north of 503 near Yale and Cougar.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
kptv.com
Police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect likely heading north from SE Oregon
LAKE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police is warning the public of an armed and dangerous man last seen in Southeast Oregon. Officials say the man was last seen heading north from Plush, Oregon. According to OSP, the unnamed suspect has committed multiple violent felonies from Salt...
kptv.com
Average price for gas in Oregon continues to sink, still higher than it was one year ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gas prices in Oregon and the nation as a whole are at their lowest levels since the spring. It’s the 13th week in a row of declines, which are partly attributed to falling crude oil prices. The national average for regular drops seven cents for...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path torn down
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People who live in the Overlook neighborhood of North Portland say someone put up a block wall on a city bike path. Officials with the city tell FOX 12 the wall was put up illegally on the path that connects North Concord Avenue and North Going Street.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
kptv.com
Multnomah County city official says doodoo bags are too high quality to contain animal feces
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - For almost four years, someone has been dumping human waste along East County roads in Troutdale. Now, Multnomah County is asking the public for help. Multnomah County says the dumping of human feces has been a regular since 2018 and have been found in four areas. SE Sweetbriar Road, between SE Kerslake and Troutdale roads, SE Kerslake Road, between SE Sweetbriar Road and SE Stark Street, SE 282nd Avenue, between SE Sweetbriar and Strebin roads, and SE Curtis Drive, between the Historic Highway and Smith Road.
kptv.com
Portland police and fire unions endorse Gonzalez in commissioner race against Hardesty
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Firefighters Association and the Portland Police Association have announced a mutual endorsement for Rene Gonzalez for Portland City Commissioner. Gonzalez is campaigning against incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty for the November runoff election after both received less than 50 percent of the required vote to be elected in May.
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
kptv.com
Amtrak suspends long-distance service out of Portland, Seattle ahead of possible strike
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak has temporarily suspended service on its two long-distance trains out of Portland and Seattle because of a looming railroad worker strike. The Empire Builder line travels to Chicago and the Coast Starlight line that travels to Los Angeles. WSDOT said this was done to ensure...
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
klcc.org
Power shutoffs and evacuations for the 2022 east wind event
With Red Flag warnings in place throughout western Oregon, several utilities have strategically shut down electricity to reduce the chance that wind-blown power lines will spark a new fire. That, plus the existing Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, has the region on high alert. The wind is also responsible for lower air quality in the southern Willamette Valley.
