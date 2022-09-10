ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

Dallas Arboretum and The Dallas Opera present An Evening Under the Stars

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Arboretum and The Dallas Opera will present An Evening Under the Stars. The Dallas Opera will highlight rising young artists and members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus for a night of opera favorites under the stars.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

36th Annual GrapeFest - A Texas Wine Experience

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. GrapeFest is the largest wine festival of the Southwest and boasts the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation. This year’s festival will feature the very best of Texas-grown wines as well as exquisite selections from guest wineries in the California Sonoma Valley and the Italian Sicily region.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Holst’s The Planets

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. What Keeps Me Awake, a probing and wandering soundscape by Puerto Rican-born Angélica Negrón, DSO’s Composer-in-Residence, opens the program. A perfect complement to Holst’s searching epic, this mesmerizing and effusive work brims with invigorating emotion.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Addison Oktoberfest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich since 1987, Addison Oktoberfest brings a purely Texan twist to this popular celebration of German culture, food, music and bier. Visitors can take part in a unique experience with polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages, interactive games and attractions for all ages, the Dachshund Dash, and more.
ADDISON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
culturemap.com

PARK(ing) Day Dallas

PARK(ing) Day Dallas is an annual event where artists, activists, and citizens turn parking spots into temporary public parks and other spaces for people to enjoy. PARK(ing) Day is a non-commercial project, intended to promote creativity, civic engagement, critical thinking, unscripted social interactions, generosity, and play. Metered parking spots along...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy