Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fifth Grader Writes Book About Virtual LearningLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Related
culturemap.com
Dallas Arboretum and The Dallas Opera present An Evening Under the Stars
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Arboretum and The Dallas Opera will present An Evening Under the Stars. The Dallas Opera will highlight rising young artists and members of The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus for a night of opera favorites under the stars.
culturemap.com
36th Annual GrapeFest - A Texas Wine Experience
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. GrapeFest is the largest wine festival of the Southwest and boasts the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation. This year’s festival will feature the very best of Texas-grown wines as well as exquisite selections from guest wineries in the California Sonoma Valley and the Italian Sicily region.
culturemap.com
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Holst’s The Planets
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. What Keeps Me Awake, a probing and wandering soundscape by Puerto Rican-born Angélica Negrón, DSO’s Composer-in-Residence, opens the program. A perfect complement to Holst’s searching epic, this mesmerizing and effusive work brims with invigorating emotion.
culturemap.com
Addison Oktoberfest
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich since 1987, Addison Oktoberfest brings a purely Texan twist to this popular celebration of German culture, food, music and bier. Visitors can take part in a unique experience with polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages, interactive games and attractions for all ages, the Dachshund Dash, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
culturemap.com
PARK(ing) Day Dallas
PARK(ing) Day Dallas is an annual event where artists, activists, and citizens turn parking spots into temporary public parks and other spaces for people to enjoy. PARK(ing) Day is a non-commercial project, intended to promote creativity, civic engagement, critical thinking, unscripted social interactions, generosity, and play. Metered parking spots along...
Comments / 0