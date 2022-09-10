All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich since 1987, Addison Oktoberfest brings a purely Texan twist to this popular celebration of German culture, food, music and bier. Visitors can take part in a unique experience with polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages, interactive games and attractions for all ages, the Dachshund Dash, and more.

ADDISON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO