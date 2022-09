Workers fuse pipe Friday morning for new natural gas lines on Messanie Street. At $7.84 per million British thermal units, the wholesale price of natural gas is getting close to the 25-year high of $13.45 after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Motorists may grumble if gasoline sells for $3 or more, but at least there’s no surprise when the daily price is posted on a sign for all to see.

Natural gas is subject to the same supply-and-demand dynamics as petroleum, but the typical consumer might not notice the price hikes until the heating bill arrives in the winter.