Houston Chronicle

O's beat Nats again in a snapshot of teams at opposite ends of a rebuild

The Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles completed their two-game miniseries Wednesday on South Capitol St., one organization finally starting to reap the benefits of a slow and arduous rebuild and the other at the very beginning of the process. If there was one sequence in the Orioles' 6-2 win that...
