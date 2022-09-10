Council's closed meetings raise questions but bring progress

The St. Joseph City Council has held eight closed-door meetings in the last month. Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Since the St. Joseph City Council was sworn into office in April, the group has held nine closed public meetings, with eight in the last month.

A majority of these closed meetings have been about the city’s negotiations with the police and fire unions, while the others were about litigation or internal employee matters. According to Missouri statute 610.021, governmental bodies can close meetings for 25 different reasons, including litigation, real estate sales, employee matters and negotiations with employee groups. However, the statute never states a governmental body is ever required to close a meeting.