Sonoma County, CA

ksro.com

Two Earthquakes Shake Sonoma County Tuesday Evening

Sonoma County is shaking again. Two earthquakes struck last night within a minute of each other. The first measured four-point-four and was followed by a three-point-nine aftershock. Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson says it was felt pretty far away. “Certainly widely felt,” Gullixson said. “It was felt all...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma

(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
SONOMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region

SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Earthquake damage in Santa Rosa

Video of the earthquake damage in Santa Rosa on Tuesday show toppled figurines on a residents' floor and crooked pictures on the wall. Someone's Marine Corps. memorabilia was broken. At a liquor store, BuzzBallz cans are scattered in their display case and liquor bottles were strewn about the floor.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuations ordered for Novato brush fire

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of two streets in Novato were ordered to evacuate due to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Novato Police Department asked everyone on Olympia Way and Eagle Drive to evacuate for a fire in the area. The fire was first reported by authorities at 4:00 p.m. At 4:39 p.m., […]
NOVATO, CA
sonomasun.com

County’s plan for Sonoma Developmental Center zooms into the spotlight

The Sonoma County Planning Commission will present on September 15 the draft Environmental Impact Report and the draft specific plan for the Sonoma Developmental Center. The initial EIR says that the proposed 1,000 housing units, though not without “unavoidable impacts,” is environmentally sound. Public comment is on the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Fires in Roseland?

In drought-stricken Sonoma County summers, fire is always a threat in dry, arid weather. The few areas with trees left along the Roseland Creek riparian corridor could catch fire in Roseland. Such a fire, known as a wildfire, could also spread quickly to houses nearby before the local fire department could get to the fire site to quench the fire. Because this situation was public knowledge many decades ago, concerned residents of Roseland set up their own volunteer fire department.
ROSELAND, CA
ksro.com

Ulta Beauty Stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa Hit by Robbers Again

Two men are behind bars on suspicion of robbing a series of beauty stores. The Ulta Beauty stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa were both hit by thieves on Sunday. It was the second time it happened in less than a month. Three suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of fragrances, which the suspects were allegedly caught throwing in a dumpster after a high-speed police chase. One suspect was arrested after a short foot chase, while the other was arrested after being caught looking through the dumpster later in the afternoon. The third suspect got away.
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Petaluma Police launch multiple investigations into Kentucky Street assaults

Originally Published By: Petaluma Police Department Nixle Webpage. “Petaluma PD received a report of an unknown Hispanic male, in his mid-20’s, punched a victim in the jaw, fracturing his jaw. He then tried to punch a nearby female. After failing to connect with the punch, he pushed the female victim, stole her shoe, and fled the area. Police are following up the investigation using video surveillance from the Roaring Donkey.
PETALUMA, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA

