Bay Area's largest quake in 3 years rocks North Bay, 1 of 3 to strike region
North Bay residents were given a sharp jolt on Tuesday night when the Bay Area’s largest earthquake in three years rattled the region. The shakes were felt as far north as Mendocino County and as a south as Santa Clara County.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa residents say MyShake app worked 'perfectly' during quakes
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - "It worked perfectly" - that's how some Bay Area residents describe the early warning system that notified the 4.4 magnitude Santa Rosa earthquake was coming. For many, Tuesday's quake was the first time they'd used the MyShake app. "All of a sudden, my phone just went...
ksro.com
Two Earthquakes Shake Sonoma County Tuesday Evening
Sonoma County is shaking again. Two earthquakes struck last night within a minute of each other. The first measured four-point-four and was followed by a three-point-nine aftershock. Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson says it was felt pretty far away. “Certainly widely felt,” Gullixson said. “It was felt all...
2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma
(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region
SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake damage in Santa Rosa
Video of the earthquake damage in Santa Rosa on Tuesday show toppled figurines on a residents' floor and crooked pictures on the wall. Someone's Marine Corps. memorabilia was broken. At a liquor store, BuzzBallz cans are scattered in their display case and liquor bottles were strewn about the floor.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
KTVU FOX 2
Possible coyote den in San Rafael; residents report multiple sightings
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - There have been multiple coyote sightings in San Rafael prompting wildlife experts to warn residents there may be a den of the wild animals living nearby. Most of the run-ins are happening around Peacock Gap Park and a golf course nearby. Just last week, a dog...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Evacuations ordered for Novato brush fire
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of two streets in Novato were ordered to evacuate due to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Novato Police Department asked everyone on Olympia Way and Eagle Drive to evacuate for a fire in the area. The fire was first reported by authorities at 4:00 p.m. At 4:39 p.m., […]
NBC Bay Area
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Santa Rosa Followed by Strong Aftershock
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, followed a minute later by an aftershock that was upgraded to a 4.3 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was centered 3.9 miles north-northeast of Santa Rosa, startling residents all over...
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
sonomasun.com
County’s plan for Sonoma Developmental Center zooms into the spotlight
The Sonoma County Planning Commission will present on September 15 the draft Environmental Impact Report and the draft specific plan for the Sonoma Developmental Center. The initial EIR says that the proposed 1,000 housing units, though not without “unavoidable impacts,” is environmentally sound. Public comment is on the...
How to get an early earthquake warning
Two earthquakes have struck the Bay Area in the past 24 hours. Some people received early notifications on their phone telling them that the quakes were happening, here's how.
sonomacountygazette.com
Fires in Roseland?
In drought-stricken Sonoma County summers, fire is always a threat in dry, arid weather. The few areas with trees left along the Roseland Creek riparian corridor could catch fire in Roseland. Such a fire, known as a wildfire, could also spread quickly to houses nearby before the local fire department could get to the fire site to quench the fire. Because this situation was public knowledge many decades ago, concerned residents of Roseland set up their own volunteer fire department.
ksro.com
Ulta Beauty Stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa Hit by Robbers Again
Two men are behind bars on suspicion of robbing a series of beauty stores. The Ulta Beauty stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa were both hit by thieves on Sunday. It was the second time it happened in less than a month. Three suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of fragrances, which the suspects were allegedly caught throwing in a dumpster after a high-speed police chase. One suspect was arrested after a short foot chase, while the other was arrested after being caught looking through the dumpster later in the afternoon. The third suspect got away.
2 CHP Officers Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Solano County (Solano County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Solano County. The officials stated that two officers were on the right shoulder of Interstate 80 east of American Canyon Road north of Vallejo at [..]
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Collision on Highway 12 [Sonoma County, CA]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA (September 12, 2022) – Monday afternoon, one victim was killed and two were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 12. Authorities responded to the scene around 2:34 p.m., just east of Nuns Canyon Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to the...
crimevoice.com
Petaluma Police launch multiple investigations into Kentucky Street assaults
Originally Published By: Petaluma Police Department Nixle Webpage. “Petaluma PD received a report of an unknown Hispanic male, in his mid-20’s, punched a victim in the jaw, fracturing his jaw. He then tried to punch a nearby female. After failing to connect with the punch, he pushed the female victim, stole her shoe, and fled the area. Police are following up the investigation using video surveillance from the Roaring Donkey.
travelawaits.com
10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
