KWCH.com
Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger
KWCH.com
‘Tasty Tuesday’ draws crowds to Hutchinson on 5th day of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The fifth day of the 109th Kansas State Fair featured one of the annual celebration’s main draws, the food. As part of “Tasty Tuesday,” select vendors at the fair offered smaller portions for $2. This included everything from funnel cakes to pizza. Thirteen...
KWCH.com
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, hosting weekend adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of a weekend adoption event, the Kansas Humane Society is relaying an urgent need. The nonprofit reported having 160 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 364 pets in its care, with KHS and the neighboring Wichita Animal Shelter both at capacity. Discussing its...
KWCH.com
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is mourning the death of Rev. Lincoln Montgomery, a longtime pastor in northeast Wichita. Montgomery served as the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church, located at the corner of 17th and Volutsia, for more than three decades. Following a bout with lymphoma this summer, Rev. Montgomery announced his retirement in July with an effective date of August 31, 2022.
KWCH.com
Kansas State BOE approves proposal to address perceived competitive imbalance in high school sports
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State Board of Education at its meeting Wednesday, narrowly approved a proposal from the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) to address a perceived competitive imbalance between public and private school athletics in the state. In a 6-4 vote, the state board approved...
KWCH.com
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita
KWCH.com
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
KWCH.com
Andover 9/11 stair climb
KWCH.com
Windy Wednesday across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south, and mostly sunny skies will push temperatures into the lower and middle 90s. A relatively weak weather maker...
KWCH.com
Parents reminded to have safety plan for children at Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Total attendance for the Kansas State Fair this year is expected to reach about 350,000. The 10-day event kicked off last Friday, Sept. 9, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. With the healthy turnout comes safety reminders. For families going to the fair, personal protection expert...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. leaders react to Wichita's decision not to prosecute marijuana violations
KWCH.com
Thursday storms could linger into Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
KWCH.com
2 killed following chase, crash in Barber County
KWCH.com
Cancer ‘moonshot’ gives Wichita doctors hope cure could be within reach
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixty years after President John F. Kennedy’s famous “moonshot” speech, President Joe Biden traveled to JFK’s home state of Massachusetts Monday to outline new steps in his own cancer “moonshot.” Biden wants to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.
KWCH.com
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance
KWCH.com
DIW: Hismile Teeth Whitening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Purple shampoo is used to brighten up brassy blondes. So, can a purple dye whiten up yellow teeth using a similar concept?. The makers of Hismile Teeth Whitening say their product works as a brightening booster for your enamel. Ads for the product have been popping up all over Periodontist Dr. Tanner Brock’s social media accounts.
KWCH.com
1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The eastbound Kellogg ramp to Main Street is closed in downtown Wichita while police investigate a critical injury crash. Police said an officer clocked a black Chevy going around 80 mph while eastbound on Kellogg. Before the officer could pull the vehicle over, the driver exited at Main Street and rear-ended a box truck.
KWCH.com
Wichita Public Schools reports jump in number of guns found over last 5 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Monday released data that shows the number of weapons found at schools over the last five years, going back to the 2017-18 school year. What stands out is a recent surge in reports of students found with guns. The data breaks down categories of weapons found with knives being the most common.
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
