WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is mourning the death of Rev. Lincoln Montgomery, a longtime pastor in northeast Wichita. Montgomery served as the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church, located at the corner of 17th and Volutsia, for more than three decades. Following a bout with lymphoma this summer, Rev. Montgomery announced his retirement in July with an effective date of August 31, 2022.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO