Belle Plaine, KS

KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society at capacity, hosting weekend adoption event

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of a weekend adoption event, the Kansas Humane Society is relaying an urgent need. The nonprofit reported having 160 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 364 pets in its care, with KHS and the neighboring Wichita Animal Shelter both at capacity. Discussing its...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is mourning the death of Rev. Lincoln Montgomery, a longtime pastor in northeast Wichita. Montgomery served as the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church, located at the corner of 17th and Volutsia, for more than three decades. Following a bout with lymphoma this summer, Rev. Montgomery announced his retirement in July with an effective date of August 31, 2022.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drought impacting water wells in Wichita

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Andover 9/11 stair climb

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Wichita couple leads effort to make strides in fight against child hunger.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Windy Wednesday across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south, and mostly sunny skies will push temperatures into the lower and middle 90s. A relatively weak weather maker...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Parents reminded to have safety plan for children at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Total attendance for the Kansas State Fair this year is expected to reach about 350,000. The 10-day event kicked off last Friday, Sept. 9, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. With the healthy turnout comes safety reminders. For families going to the fair, personal protection expert...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Thursday storms could linger into Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 60s. Later today a strong and gusty wind from the south will push temperatures to near 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Expect scattered storms to get going over...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 killed following chase, crash in Barber County

The students join dozens of other students from around Kansas who also made the cut. Harry Street Elementary hosts 'Donuts with Grownups'. Parents were invited to eat breakfast with their child, go to their classroom for activities and learn how they can support their children at home.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

DIW: Hismile Teeth Whitening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Purple shampoo is used to brighten up brassy blondes. So, can a purple dye whiten up yellow teeth using a similar concept?. The makers of Hismile Teeth Whitening say their product works as a brightening booster for your enamel. Ads for the product have been popping up all over Periodontist Dr. Tanner Brock’s social media accounts.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 hurt in crash near Kellogg and Main

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The eastbound Kellogg ramp to Main Street is closed in downtown Wichita while police investigate a critical injury crash. Police said an officer clocked a black Chevy going around 80 mph while eastbound on Kellogg. Before the officer could pull the vehicle over, the driver exited at Main Street and rear-ended a box truck.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Public Schools reports jump in number of guns found over last 5 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district on Monday released data that shows the number of weapons found at schools over the last five years, going back to the 2017-18 school year. What stands out is a recent surge in reports of students found with guns. The data breaks down categories of weapons found with knives being the most common.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
WICHITA, KS

