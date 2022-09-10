ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
Washington State Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley Calls Out Sen. Patty Murray For Refusing To Debate: ‘She Won’t Even Participate In A Joint Interview’

Tiffany Smiley, Veterans Advocate and US Senate candidate from Washington state joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of her race against democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray and her refusal to accept to debate one another. Smiley called out Senator Murray saying,. “So I will say I have...
Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online

A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.
Candace Owens tells residents of Democrat-run inner cities: 'Don't wait for it to be you ... get out'

Conservative commentator Candace Owens urged Americans living in inner city communities of Democrat-run areas to "get out," warning that liberal policies will only further embolden criminals and contributed to the staggering rise in crime across the U.S. In an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday, Owens said the crime wave is a result of misguided criminal justice reform initiatives, including the defund the police movement.
Bartiromo calls for end to Biden's 'tone-deaf' economic policies: 'The spending needs to stop'

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo warned that Democrats' continued spending on things like student loans, infrastructure and a possible deal with rail unions is fueling red-hot inflation. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Bartiromo criticized the administration for failing to acknowledge the negative impact of their economic policies and called for an end to the spending.
