Read full article on original website
Related
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Washington Post fact-checker calls out Biden’s ‘flimsy’ claim he has the strongest manufacturing jobs record
President Biden was dinged by the Washington Post’s fact-checker with two "Pinnochios" on Tuesday after he claimed he had the strongest manufacturing jobs record of any modern president. "Right now, I have the strongest record of growing manufacturing jobs in modern history. And by making real investments in American...
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms
New Hampshire and Rhode Island hold primary elections Tuesday for congressional races, and Delaware holds contests for state offices. New Hampshire's GOP Senate race has gotten a lot of attention, as the Republican will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks another term. Pinned.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington State Senate Candidate Tiffany Smiley Calls Out Sen. Patty Murray For Refusing To Debate: ‘She Won’t Even Participate In A Joint Interview’
Tiffany Smiley, Veterans Advocate and US Senate candidate from Washington state joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the state of her race against democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray and her refusal to accept to debate one another. Smiley called out Senator Murray saying,. “So I will say I have...
New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."
Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online
A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.
Karoline Leavitt, who could become the youngest elected congresswoman, calls out 'extreme' Democrats
A Trump-aligned Republican who may become the youngest woman elected to Congress told Fox News following her primary victory that she feels confident going into the general election because Democrats' priorities are not aligned with those of the American people. Former Trump administration press official Karoline Leavitt, 25, was declared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Democrats try to distance themselves from their party and Biden, but voting records tell a different story
An increasing trend among top Democrats running for re-election in November's midterms has them pitting themselves against their own party, as well as President Biden, despite their past statements and voting records telling a different story. This group of vulnerable Democrats at risk of losing their seats to Republican challengers...
John Rich: It Seems Like The Biden Administration Is Living In An Alternate Universe
Singer, songwriter and host of “The Pursuit” on Fox Nation John Rich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on the consequences of the White House’s failure to secure the U.S. Southern border. “When you see the tonnage of fentanyl coming across our border,...
Candace Owens tells residents of Democrat-run inner cities: 'Don't wait for it to be you ... get out'
Conservative commentator Candace Owens urged Americans living in inner city communities of Democrat-run areas to "get out," warning that liberal policies will only further embolden criminals and contributed to the staggering rise in crime across the U.S. In an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday, Owens said the crime wave is a result of misguided criminal justice reform initiatives, including the defund the police movement.
Karl Rove: Democrats are in trouble if Republicans make the midterms a referendum on Biden
Fox News contributor Karl Rove offered midterm campaign advice to Republicans, Thursday, reacting on "America’s Newsroom" to a new Fox News Poll showing a majority of voters believe the Biden administration is incompetent. KARL ROVE: They're approaching one out of every three Americans [who] thinks [Biden's] competent and nearly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire Primary: Republican voters sound off on Biden, abortion, student debt handouts
As New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary elections, Nashua Republicans sounded off on crucial issues that could affect the midterms and beyond. Nashua, the state’s second-largest city, is in New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district, which is currently represented by Democrat Annie Kuster in...
Bartiromo calls for end to Biden's 'tone-deaf' economic policies: 'The spending needs to stop'
FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo warned that Democrats' continued spending on things like student loans, infrastructure and a possible deal with rail unions is fueling red-hot inflation. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Bartiromo criticized the administration for failing to acknowledge the negative impact of their economic policies and called for an end to the spending.
Washington Post editorial board bashes Lindsey Graham abortion limits bill 'dangerous' and 'hypocritical'
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C. decision to introduce a bill that would limit abortions after 15 weeks was slammed by the Washington Post editorial board on Wednesday, calling it both "dangerous" and "hypocritical." The editorial particularly took issue with Graham’s past comments in which he insisted that the Supreme Court’s...
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1