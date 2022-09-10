LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 7 Southern California’s roaring start under Lincoln Riley has caught the college football world’s attention and driven the Trojans to their highest ranking in five years. Fresno State is exactly the type of opponent that could put the brakes on the excitement around a rebuilding project that’s humming along smoothly. Caleb Williams looks to remain unbeaten on the West Coast when the quarterback leads USC (2-0) back to the Coliseum on Saturday to face Jake Haener and the Bulldogs (1-1), who came agonizingly close to an upset of Oregon State last week. “They’re good everywhere,” Riley said of the Bulldogs. “They’re very experienced. They know how to win. They’ve obviously got a staff there of guys that are extremely experienced and know how to get it done at this level. I think (those are) always some of the toughest types of teams, because you just don’t identify a ton of weaknesses on tape, and you know you’ve got to be on your game.”
The Patriots travel to Pittsburgh in Week 2. Here are five opposing players to watch. If Sunday’s season opener was any indication of how things will go this week, the Patriots will need to bring a more balanced offensive approach to the table against Pittsburgh. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow tried...
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have another set of demons to exorcise in Week 2 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. It’s nothing new to know the Colts haven’t had success when traveling to Duval County. Even though they’ve opened the week as slight favorites over the Jaguars, they haven’t won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season.
