Blind Date goes to Sydney: ‘There wasn’t anything off limits’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Frv4C_0hpcJ2yt00
Photograph: Jessica Hromas/The Guardian

Bella on Sheree

What were you hoping for?

A meal that would blow my socks off and a date that wouldn’t mind me being sockless. And that she was nice.

First impressions?

Warm, energetic and easy to talk to.

What did you talk about?

The usual: past relationships. Our dogs (I’m minding one). That she’s a devil’s advocate for most things. The wait staff being inquisitive about us. How amazing the food was. What a relief that neither of us were bad company.

Any awkward moments?

Not that I can remember! I just felt terrible leaving food, so I ate most of it, I’d say.

Good table manners?

Yes, she didn’t mind me eating a lot and there was no choking on food.

What did you order?

We got the full feed-me menu and I had four different cocktails. The grape cheesecake was a highlight.

Best thing about Sheree?

How easy it was to speak to her and that she clearly had a lot of love for the people around her.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Sure, she’s very different to those I’d usually hang with, but I can see her getting along with anyone.

Describe Sheree in three words

Comfortable in her skin, very black and white, and smiley.

What do you think she made of you?

Hopefully pleasant and warm. Loves to eat good food.

Did you go on somewhere?

I went home to watch Monsters, Inc. and she went home to watch all of my film recommendations.

And … did you kiss?

A gentle-them always kisses and tells. (No, we didn’t.)

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

That I had five cocktails.

Marks out of 10?

8/10 for company, 10/10 for food and atmosphere!

Would you meet again?

Probably not, but I hope that Sheree finds someone soon who cherishes her as much as she deserves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pKHX_0hpcJ2yt00
Bella and Sheree on their date

Sheree on Bella

What were you hoping for?

I had said from the start I was going into this expectation-less – as every time I had gone into a date with a type, or expected it to pan out one way or another, it inevitably let me down. So I thought to myself, don’t have any “type” in your mind and be surprised. Let go of what you think you want and just see what happens.

First impressions?

They were so smiley, warm – and young.

What did you talk about?

Everything – from dietary requirements, to work, to type, to biggest and darkest secrets. There wasn’t anything off limits.

Any awkward moments?

Not awkward – there were a few moments that could have been awkward, but we had a laugh about it. When I ordered a mocktail, Bella said, “Oh, how cute” in an almost condescending baby voice, without even realising, and when I told them that is how they sounded, we were in fits of laughter.

Good table manners?

Great table manners, always went 50/50 on the dishes and always offered me a sip of their cocktail.

What did you order?

We did the chef’s collection banquet and it was incredible.

Best thing about Bella?

Their ability to make everyone and anyone feel comfortable.

Would you introduce them to your friends?

Of course, they would bring a new element of joy into my friendship circle.

Describe Bella in three words

Inviting, pure and creative.

What do you think they made of you?

We got on well, so I hope they thought I was polite and inviting.

Did you go on somewhere?

We didn’t. We spent almost four hours at the restaurant, lapping up the company, conversation and consuming all the good food and drinks. We left close to 11pm and went our separate ways.

And … did you kiss?

We didn’t, other than a polite kiss on the cheek and hug goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I would not have driven so I could have had more drinks and enjoyed myself a little more.

Marks out of 10?

The evening was faultless, it was a 10, but in a platonic way, like a good night out with an old friend you hadn’t seen in a while.

Would you meet again?

I would, but not in a romantic capacity. I enjoyed my time with Bella and we did get on, but we just lacked chemistry. We spoke like friends – both meeting for the first time, and friends that had known each other for a while, in a weird way.

Bella and Sheree ate at Marble, Sydney. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

The Guardian

The Guardian

442K+
Followers
100K+
Post
199M+
Views
