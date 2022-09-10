ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wylie offense is spreading the ball around

The Wylie Bulldogs lost a shootout with Lubbock Cooper in Week 4 of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs offense was clicking all night, though. They rushed for over 200 yards, and the passing offense was clicking all night. KJ Long threw for 309 yards. He spread the ball around, too.
WYLIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Wylie, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Wylie, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Wylie, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Truck bursts into flames on I-20

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to Van Police, a woman traveling eastbound on I-20 Tuesday, noticed flames coming from her truck and called 911. She was able to pull over and safely get out of the truck before the fire got out of control. Van Police assisted DPS on the scene. Chris Hodges, owner of […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#American Football#Kj Long
Local Profile

Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas

American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
FRISCO, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
MIDLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Murder Trial Starts In Hopkins County

Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tvnewscheck.com

KDFW Dallas Morning Anchor Turns Retirement Into Blood Drive

Over the years, Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on KDFW, has given more than 17 gallons of blood. So during Ryan’s final week on Good Day before retiring, he encouraged viewers to donate blood in his honor. And boy, did they. Tim Ryan, the morning news co-anchor on...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot

A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
WYLIE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox4news.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say

DALLAS - A woman injured by a hit-and-run driver died in Dallas overnight. Dallas police said the driver was chasing and shooting at a man who was running along Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue. At some point, the driver lost control and hit the woman, who was...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy