Provo, UT

CBS DFW

Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler had concerns about team before Prescott's injury

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brice Butler played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017.   He was on the team when Dak Prescott got drafted.  Now working in the media himself, he delivers an honest take on the team and the expectations of the fans. Keep in mind, this was before Prescott's injury in the season opener.   "We all know why people hate the Cowboys fanbase and we also know why people inside the fanbase love the fanbase," Butler said. "There is a sense of faith beyond anything I can explain. I know that everyone that is a Cowboys fan believes the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl."
247Sports

TCU TE Jared Wiley talks season, upcoming game versus SMU

TCU picked up their second win of the season last Saturday with a 59-17 win over Tarleton. One of the many Horned Frogs that got a touch in the game was tight end Jared Wiley. Wiley hauled in a 6-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the win over the Texans. Wiley currently has 3 catches for 19 yards on the year.
FORT WORTH, TX

