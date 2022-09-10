Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Drew Pearson: Cowboys Should Sign Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick, 'Anybody!'
"I used to be a quarterback,'' said Pearson, 71, harkening back to his pre-NFL days. "I threw three (trick-play) touchdowns in the NFL. Call me.''
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & His Wife Brittany Are East Texas Kids Turned NFL Royalty
Most Texans who grew up in the state have fond memories of attending Texas high school football games and hanging out with friends to cheer the local teams on. One of the most well-known couples in the sports league these days, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, had that exact experience in Tyler, TX nearly a decade ago.
Sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee dies at 15
Clemson standout Bryan Bresee announced the death of his younger sister on Thursday morning. Ella Bresee, who had been fighting
Former Cowboys receiver Brice Butler had concerns about team before Prescott's injury
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Brice Butler played for the Cowboys from 2015-2017. He was on the team when Dak Prescott got drafted. Now working in the media himself, he delivers an honest take on the team and the expectations of the fans. Keep in mind, this was before Prescott's injury in the season opener. "We all know why people hate the Cowboys fanbase and we also know why people inside the fanbase love the fanbase," Butler said. "There is a sense of faith beyond anything I can explain. I know that everyone that is a Cowboys fan believes the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl."
Dallas Cowboys expect to make a move at quarterback following Dak Prescott injury
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in Sunday’s ugly blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Said
247Sports
TCU TE Jared Wiley talks season, upcoming game versus SMU
TCU picked up their second win of the season last Saturday with a 59-17 win over Tarleton. One of the many Horned Frogs that got a touch in the game was tight end Jared Wiley. Wiley hauled in a 6-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter of the win over the Texans. Wiley currently has 3 catches for 19 yards on the year.
