I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
McKaylie Forrest helps lift Neosho past McDonald County
WATCH: McKaylie Forrest doubles in the 6th and drives in the go-ahead run. Neosho tops McDonald County 3-1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Pittsburg looks for first win against former SEK rival Labette County
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons host the Labette County Grizzlies on Friday night, aiming for their first win under head coach Josh Lattimer. The Purple Dragons and Grizzlies are both 0-2 heading into Friday’s matchup. Pittsburg is an independent program, and is no longer part of...
Missouri Southern hosts Central Oklahoma on Saturday; Lions aim for first home win
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern (1-1) aims for their first home win of the season against Central Oklahoma (1-1) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5pm. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KYTV
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
Webb City Police seek woman, family says now missing a month
UPDATE: “09/14/2022 at 2:45p Marissa has been located safe in Joplin by Joplin PD” — Webb City Police ### WEBB CITY, Mo. — The WCPD release details Tuesday evening regarding a missing person from the area. Marissa Nicole Sharp, 27, was last seen on August 13th, 2022, in Webb City, MO. “She is likely in the Joplin, MO, area and...
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
SUV overturns on I-44 creating traffic back-up near Halltown, Mo.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 a.m. Monday Missouri State Highway Patrol respond to a rollover crash west of Halltown, Mo. along I-44 at 56 mile marker. An SUV towing a pickup crashed with two occupants. Screenshot MSHP preliminary crash report. Virnel Newsome, 79, of Lakeside, Arizona, was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion, westbound on I-44. He was not...
KYTV
Driver, two passengers killed in a crash near Nevada, Mo.
NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign and hit a tractor-trailer Monday morning. The crash happened just after midnight at U.S. 54 and Missouri 43. Tylar Green, 19, of Nevada, Allison Bittiker, 24, also of...
Seneca prepares for Big 8 showdown with Lamar
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians will play one of their biggest games of the regular season on Friday night, welcoming in the Lamar Tigers in a Big 8 showdown between a pair of undefeated teams. Seneca (3-0) is ranked #5 in the Missouri class 2 state rankings, while...
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
Three killed as pickup crashes into Peterbilt near Nevada, Mo.
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 12:15 a.m. early Monday morning Missouri State Highway Patrol report three have died as a result of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of MO-43 and US-54. Troopers on scene summoned the MCIU No.3 (Major Crash Investigation Unit) to assist investigation. PICKUP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
James River Church’s Mobile Food Pantry provides meals for families
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – James River Church is working this fall to provide food and other essentials to families in need in Springfield and Joplin. According to a press release by the church, the Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting local public schools to provide 12,000 meals to families. They will also be distributing hygiene items, […]
Pittsburg Fire Department responds to call at the Holiday Inn Express
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Fire Department today responded to a call at the Holiday Inn Express regarding light smoke. When firefighters arrived at around 3:30 a.m., they determined an air conditioning unit with a possible electrical issue was the culprit. Hotel management evacuated the building while the PFD...
KAKE TV
Man dies after rollover crash, getting pinned under his Jeep
MAPLETON, Kan. (KAKE) - A 40-year-old man was killed when his Jeep overturned in eastern Kansas and pinned him underneath. The accident happened at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday off of NW 130th Street near Tomahawk Road in Bourbon County, which is in the area of the Kansas Rocks Recreation Park.
2 bodies found in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Joplin Police offer navigation tips for 32nd street construction traffic
The Joplin Police Department today released the following tips for property owners, neighborhoods, and drivers traveling near the Range Line bridge closure to ensure safety for all parties.
