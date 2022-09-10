ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Swiatek goes for a 3rd major title, Jabeur a 1st at US Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxEWt_0hpcIW5z00

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Iga Swiatek tries to win her third Grand Slam title, while Ons Jabeur gets a second straight chance to win her first. The top-ranked Swiatek won her second French Open title in June, part of her stretch of nine consecutive finals won in straight sets. One of them was in Rome, where she routed Jabeur 6-2, 6-2. A victory would make her the first player since Serena Williams in 2014 to win seven titles in a season. The native of Poland is the first No. 1 seed to reach the final in Flushing Meadows since Williams did it that year. The fifth-seeded Jabeur made her first major final appearance at Wimbledon and now tries again to become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era. The Tunisian has dropped just one set in the tournament.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s semifinals: No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 22 Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3; No. 5 Casper Ruud beat No. 27 Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 — Consecutive losses by Karen Khachanov against top-10 players since beating No. 7 Alexander Zverev in 2019 in Montreal.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m going to come back and I will win this thing one day. I’m sorry, guys.” — Frances Tiafoe, in his interview on the court after his semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis

Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
NFL
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Maria Sharapova Comments on Serena Williams’ Final US Open Performance & Venus Williams’ Long Fight for Equal Pay

Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz: 19, US Open champ, No. 1, unique

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz got out of bed Monday as a U.S. Open champion, as the No. 1-ranked player in men’s tennis at age 19 — and, truth be told, exhausted. “I woke up dead,” the Spaniard said through that already-familiar wide smile during an interview with The Associated Press that followed a Times Square photo shoot with his fingerprint-smudged first Grand Slam trophy. “So many tough days in a row. High intensity. High level,” said Alcaraz, the first man in 30 years to win five-setters in the fourth round, quarterfinals and semifinals and still come away with the title at Flushing Meadows. “I don’t know how I played so many tough and long matches.” By the end of that run, which included saving a match point during his 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal victory over Jannik Sinner, then a 4-hour, 19-minute semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe, before Sunday’s 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud, Alcaraz was spent.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Halep undergoes nose surgery, won’t play again in 2022

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has undergone nose surgery to improve her breathing and will not play again until next year. In a post on Twitter on Thursday, the ninth-ranked Romanian wrote that she felt “completely exhausted” after her first-round loss to qualifier Daria Snigur at the U.S. Open last month. She then decided to follow medical advice and have an operation to help her breathing issues that have affected her “for many years” and were getting worse.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
The Associated Press

Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer posted what he called a “bittersweet decision” via both a written statement and an audio clip on Thursday, less than a week after 23-time major champion Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last match of her career. Combined, the exits by two of the greatest athletes in their sport’s history represent a significant turning of the page. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” said Federer, who is home in Switzerland. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”
TENNIS
The Associated Press

McIlroy, Europeans address Ryder Cup status for LIV players

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — For Rory McIlroy, it’s a flat-out “no.” U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is open to having LIV Golf players on Europe’s team at next year’s Ryder Cup, because, as he said, “I just want to make sure that we win.” Europe captain Luke Donald, meanwhile, is toeing the official tour line when he says he’s in “limbo” waiting for the conflict to be decided in the courts. As several of Europe’s top players prepare to play this week’s Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s Ryder Cup, the pre-tournament discussion has been about who should and who should not be included on the 2023 team.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy