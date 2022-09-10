Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
TORTORELLA REVISITS SATURDAY WIN, REMEMBERS “BIG GUY”
On last night’s edition of Hawk Talk on U92 and Renda Digital TV, IUP head coach Paul Tortorella broke down Saturday’s last-second win over East Stroudsburg and talked a bit about Frank Cignetti Sr., who passed away over the weekend and who recruited Tortorella to coach at IUP a couple of decades ago.
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR APPROVES FULLY FUNDING BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TEAMS
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board approved fully funding the high school baseball and softball teams, but that funding came with several rules. The requirements include the Baseball/Softball Boosters paying a $12,746.70 deficit owed to the district when the programs were jointly funded, limiting the programs to $2000 for supplies for each sport each school year, and having enough students to field a team and remain viable by playing all games on the schedule. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the rules are in place to make sure that the programs are viable.
wdadradio.com
JUDY ELLEN SLATER, 77
Judy Ellen Slater, 77, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The daughter of James A. and Leila (King) Slater, she was born July 10, 1945 in Indiana, PA. Judy had been employed many years in the housekeeping department at the Communities of Indian...
wdadradio.com
MADALYN L. (CLAYPOOLE) HENRY, 80
Madalyn L. (Claypoole) Henry, 80, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late Vernon R. and Bernice L. (Shearer) Claypoole, Sr., she was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Kittanning. Madalyn was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdadradio.com
L. DUWANE CUMBERLEDGE, 84
L. Duwane Cumberledge, 84, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Greene County on June 23, 1938 to the late Clark and Pauline (Mariner) Cumberledge, Duwane graduated from Elderton Jr. Sr. High School in 1956 and married his first wife Susy Rearick in 1959. He worked as a bridge construction supervisor for PennDot retiring in 1991. He then worked as a consultant for various construction companies until finally retiring in 2018.
wdadradio.com
JACK L. STILE, 86
Jack L. Stile, 86, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Bethany Place. A son of the late Leroy M. and Jane I. (Wagner) Stile, he was born May, 8, 1936, in Indiana. Jack served as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service at the Indiana...
wdadradio.com
GILBERT JOSEPH ZILNER, 84
Gilbert Joseph Zilner, 84, of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sept 10, 2022. He was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Wilhelmina (Orben) Zilner. He was the husband of Joan (Raimondo) Zilner, whom he married in 1963. He is also survived by his children, Christina...
wdadradio.com
DAVID LEE POPSON, 70
David Lee Popson 70, of Creekside, died unexpectedly at his home, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Brookville, April 11, 1952, he was a son of the late George Albert Popson, Sr. and Patty Lucille (Helmheckel) Popson. He was a graduate of Kittanning High School and later from IUP where...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdadradio.com
ANTOINETTE SKLANKA, 76
Antoinette Sklanka, 76, of Indiana, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1946 in Carbondale, Lackawanna County, to the late Wesley and Ceil (Kowalko) Sklanka. Antoinette graduated from Forest City High School in 1964 and received her bachelor’s degree from Penn...
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
wdadradio.com
NANCY MARIE REGINA POTTS SMITH, 84
Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on Earth, passed September 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84. Born August 29, 1938, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Ida Marie (Valenti) Garland and James Robert Potts of Pennsylvania, Nancy, also lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Grammy, and Granny Smith, was married to the late John E. (Jack) Smith for over 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with 6 children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
wtae.com
Arrest warrant issued for local football coach, former NFL player
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — North Versailles police have issued an arrest warrant for Rontez Miles — a Woodland Hills football coach, Woodland Hills alumni and former New York Jets strong safety. Watch the report from North Versailles in the video player above. According to court papers, the 33-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor On The Loose In Pennsylvania Neighborhood
'It’s kind of a serious thing.'
Exclusive video shows moments football players allegedly hazed 5 teammates at Mohawk High School
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 obtained exclusive cell phone video from inside the Mohawk High School gymnasium where upperclassmen were alleged to have assaulted five underage teens on the football team. The video was taken during what the student-athletes call “nap time” — the time between morning and afternoon practice at the end of the summer.
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Community picnic, rummage sale, band festival, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
wdadradio.com
IUP HONORS VICTIMS OF SEPTEMBER 11 ATTACKS WITH ANNUAL CEREMONY
This morning, members of the IUP community gathered in the Oak Grove to pay tribute to the events of the September 11 attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville. University President Dr. Michael Driscoll opened the panel of speakers by reminding students and staff members of the events before, during and after the attacks and how they shaped the course of the nation. Driscoll concluded his remarks by saying while we should always express gratitude for military personnel and first responders, we will never forget those who lost their lives on that day.
pghcitypaper.com
Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes
Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
wdadradio.com
NO ONE INJURED IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP CRASH
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash this morning in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Marion Center and Plumville fire departments at 6:06 this morning along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to a location on Route 210 near McMillen Road. Marion Center fire officials said that they had been cancelled en route but they did learn that the person that was reportedly trapped in their vehicle was able to get out on their own and was not injured.
Comments / 0