This morning, members of the IUP community gathered in the Oak Grove to pay tribute to the events of the September 11 attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville. University President Dr. Michael Driscoll opened the panel of speakers by reminding students and staff members of the events before, during and after the attacks and how they shaped the course of the nation. Driscoll concluded his remarks by saying while we should always express gratitude for military personnel and first responders, we will never forget those who lost their lives on that day.

INDIANA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO