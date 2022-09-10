Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Bays slams 30 kills, powers Lady Blue Devils past Warriors
GATE CITY — Gate City junior Makayla Bays has had a week in just two days. On Monday against Science Hill, Bays surpassed the 1,000 mark for career kills.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs’ Martin surprised by school record
JOHNSON CITY — As Chandler Martin continued to make plays, he had no idea he was making history. Martin, a redshirt freshman linebacker at East Tennessee State, broke the school record for tackles with 23 in the Bucs’ 20-17 loss to The Citadel on Saturday. As he was caught up in the game, Martin wasn’t keeping track of how many hits he was making.
Burleson sets new Topper scoring record, while South Greene wins again
(WJHL) — Back here in Johnson City … high school girls soccer … Science Hill’s Meg Burleson just one goal away from tying a school record for goals … two goals would set a new one… First half … quick feed to Burleson at the top of the box … she puts it on her […]
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Castlewood clinches Cumberland regular-season golf title
JONESVILLE — Castlewood shot a 320 on Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club in the final Cumberland District golf match of the season to take first place and clinch the regular-season league championship. The Blue Devils, the defending Region 1D champions, earned an automatic berth in the upcoming regional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Arby's Classic releases 2022 field of teams
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 39th Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country. Among the 18 teams participating are three defending state...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Abingdon wins Mountain 7 golf title; Lee clinches regional berth
ABINGDON — Two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Abingdon clinched the Mountain 7 golf title Monday by winning the third and final regular-season district match with a team score of 295. Grace Addison earned medalist honors by shooting 4-under-par 68 and helping the Falcons secure a spot in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch: NASCAR Truck Series driver Derek Kraus visits Unicoi County High School
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Derek Kraus visited Unicoi County High School to talk with students about his career in racing. Kraus told stories and answered questions about his career with NASCAR during a question and answer session. After the assembly, students were able to view Kraus’ racing truck.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's Quarles to face old friends when Furman comes calling
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State hosts Furman in a Southern Conference football game on Saturday, a date that has been circled on Bucs fans’ calendars ever since George Quarles was hired in December. “We’re still trying to get over what happened last Saturday, figure out how we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
supertalk929.com
Race fans encouraged to plan ahead, leave early this weekend
It’s race weekend, and Bristol, Tennessee officials remind the public to drive safely and plan ahead. According to a release by the city, traffic control will be in full force, from added signage on interstates to increased patrols and speed enforcement. Officials say the public can help keep traffic...
Kingsport Times-News
SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions
There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
Kingsport Times-News
Stewart Haas drivers have different agendas for Bristol weekend
BRISTOL — Chase Briscoe wants to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola cares little about the playoffs in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Riley Herbst is caught somewhere in between as he comes to Bristol...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
KINGSPORT — The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but municipal officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed, so any other bidders...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Event at Michael Waltrip Brewing in Bristol
Michael Waltrip Brewing hosted the Ceremonial First Pour of Race Week yesterday evening. $1 from every pint poured will be donated to Speedway Children’s Charities.
Kingsport Times-News
Sunday Shred: Mountain bike event coming to Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT — It’s time to shred. Mountain biking is on the menu Sunday at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
Rare deer dies at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cotton, an 11-year-old deer with a rare genetic trait, died at Bays Mountain Park overnight on Sunday. Bays Mountain leaders said in a news release that Cotton lived a full life at the park after arriving as an 8-month-old deer in 2012. She had been confiscated from a family that illegally […]
Kingsport Times-News
Cherokee High School nursing students start their clinical rotations
ROGERSVILLE — Students enrolled in the nursing program at Cherokee High School have started their clinical rotations for the 2022-2023 school year. Those enrolled in the clinical internship class will rotate through six to seven locations, which they will visit twice a week, throughout the semester. Students will work about six hours per week, which is more than 60 hours for the semester.
wjhl.com
Motorcycle memorial ride planned for Air Force veteran killed in crash
(WJHL) – A memorial ride is planned for a local Air Force veteran and organ donor who died in a 2019 motorcycle crash. JD Nickles will be honored during the memorial ride in Gray on Saturday. Tennessee Donor Services joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share how people can participate and also to speak on the importance of being an organ donor and saving lives like Nickles did.
supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City police and fire chiefs announce promotions
Johnson City’s police and fire chiefs recently announced promotions in their departments. The promotional process in the police department consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level.
Comments / 1