Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Spartans volleyball sweeps Lady Golddiggers in three sets
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School volleyball team had no trouble defeating Lead-Deadwood, Tuesday night, in Spearfish. The scores were 25-14, 25-9, and 25-12. Shelbie Richards, Spearfish’s head volleyball coach, said she was happy her team was able to get the win.
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers defeat Golden Eagles 18-13
STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown High School football team held an Aberdeen Central rally in the fourth quarter, to defeat the Golden Eagles 18-13, in the Scoopers home opener Saturday, at Woodle Field, in Sturgis. The Golden Eagles had seven shots at the end zone in the final 28...
Black Hills Pioneer
Youth hockey league gets rink time in Spearfish
SPEARFISH — The Northern Hills Amateur Hockey Association has entered into an agreement with the city of Spearfish to have exclusive use of the Madison Ice Rink at the city campground a few hours each week. “Currently they’re busing their younger players to Rapid City at 5 in the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish girls’ soccer team blanks Sturgis Brown
SPEARFISH — Spearfish scored two goals per half Tuesday night and shut out Sturgis Brown 4-0 in a varsity girls’ soccer game played at the Black Hills Energy sports complex. “One of the things we’ve been doing is trying to possess the ball a bit better,” Spartans’ head...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spartans get first win
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Spartans’ football team got its first win of the season defeating the Douglas Patriots 36-8, Friday night, in Spearfish. “It was great to see these guys come out and compete, and then be successful. We did the small things we always talk about, and it paid off tonight,” said Dalton Wademan, the Spartans’ head coach.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish volleyball falls to Pierre
SPEARFISH— The Spearfish High School volleyball team was swept by Pierre Saturday, in Spearfish. The scores were 25-23, 25-15, and 25-12.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish hosts cheer/dance competition
SPEARFISH — Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown entered the Spearfish Competitive Cheer and Dance Invitational, held Monday evening at the Spearfish High School gym. The host Spartans collected 246.50 points to win the dance average title. Spearfish finished first in jazz (247.5 points) and pom (245.5 points) for a total of 493 points. That was then divided by two to arrive at the average.
Black Hills Pioneer
Belle Fourche, Sturgis Brown compete at Winner cheer/dance competition
WINNER — Belle Fourche and Sturgis Brown competitive cheer and dance teams entered Saturday’s Winner Invitational.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sports Briefs
THORNTON, Colo. —The Black Hills State University women’s golf team is currently 15th after one round at the Swan Memorial Invitational, in Thorton, Colo..
Black Hills Pioneer
Motocross action returns to Deadwood
Deadwood hosted an All-In Freestyle Motocross Saturday, at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds. Deadwood hosted an All-In Freestyle Motocross Saturday, at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds. Pictured: Ian Skinner completes a lap during a 250 A heat race as Drew Odland takes to the air. Bikes in the upper classes can catch air at any time. This is especially true in the 250 class, as Adam Odland and Ryan Richards demonstrate. Sophie Bullard, left, and Kaygan Biggins go down the backstretch of a 250 C heat race Saturday night in Deadwood.
Black Hills Pioneer
Broncs announce members of homecoming court
Who will be crowned king and queen? Belle Fourche High School has named this year’s homecoming court. Pictured front row from left are: Grace Clooten, Nicole Kraft, Chloe Crago, Tori Brill, and Dylan Stedillie. Back row from left are: Anthony Budmayr, Andy Tonsager, Devin Nowowiejski, Nic Lambert, and Wesley Allen.
Black Hills Pioneer
Peggy Pat Hall, 78
Peggy Pat Hall, 78, of Lead, SD passed away very unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Monument Hospital in Spearfish, SD. Peggy Pat was born on May 30, 1944 in Independence, Missouri to Joe Pat & Wilma Farley. She was raised in Murray, Kentucky and very proud of her Kentucky roots. She graduated from Murray High School & Murray State University with her teaching degree. She then moved to Northern California and began her teaching career. After living in California for several years, she moved to Arizona, New Mexico & eventually settled in Dolores, Colorado. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children entered school and then she returned to teaching in Shiprock, New Mexico on the Navajo Reservation until her retirement.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fall Color Report
Kimberly Talcott, a Spearfish Canyon enthusiast and fall color tracker for the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce, filed her report Tuesday. She classified the color change at 105, or still low.
Black Hills Pioneer
Spread the Tunes closes out a milestone summer season
SPEARFISH — For nearly a decade, Spread the Tunes Inc. has been raising money and awareness for area groups through music based fundraising projects. And in just under three of those years, it has reached its most ambitious milestone yet. “It was a busy summer, (we) hit our $100,000...
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers crown homecoming king, queen
Above, the 2022 Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming King is Lance Septka and Queen Layne Septka. Below, the Sturgis Brown High School Royalty Court just before the coronation event on Monday night at Woodle Field. Bottom, the SBHS student body gather around the burning of the “S” following coronation on Monday at Woodle Field.
KEVN
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
Black Hills Pioneer
Col. John Michael “Mike” Kain, 77
Col. John Michael “Mike” Kain, 77, United States Army, Retired, of Lead, SD passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Monument Hospital, Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD. Interment will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with full Military Honors being provided by the United States Army. Memorials have been established to benefit the St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund in Spearfish or a charity of your choice in Mike’s name.
KEVN
Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade School District preliminary enrollment up slightly
STURGIS — Preliminary counts of students in the Meade School District show enrollment up slightly from a year ago. The count was taken on Sept. 8, at schools throughout the district. It showed 3,082 students this year as compared to 3,073 last year at the same time.
Black Hills Pioneer
Janice Schopp, 62
Janice Schopp, age 62, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home as a result of a tragic house fire. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10am Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Green Hill Cemetery, in Lemmon SD.
