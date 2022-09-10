Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Detroit Lions honor Michigan Lutheran Seminary coach Karl Schmugge
Karl Schmugge will squelch his Minnesota allegiances for one day. The Michigan Lutheran Seminary football coach was named the Detroit Lions Coach of the Week after leading the Cardinals to a 58-6 win over St. Louis to improve to 3-0.
Short’s Brewing brings back fall IPA made with all Michigan ingredients
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Autumn is here and so are fall beers from Michigan breweries. Short’s Brewing announced Wednesday that its Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is now available for an extended time and with extended distribution beyond Michigan. A classic IPA, the brew is balanced with hop bitterness...
Five Flint-area teams part of first Associated Press high school football rankings
FLINT – Five Flint-area teams are part of the first Associated Press high school football rankings of the season selected by a six sports writers from around the state. In Division 1, Lapeer (3-0) is honorable mention. Belleville is ranked No. 1.
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Heritage heads into ‘familiar’ showdown with Davison
SAGINAW, MI – The last time Ashton Rubio lined up across from Braylen Himmelein in a football game, he lost, 6-0. “That’s not going to happen again,” the Saginaw Heritage linebacker said. “There’s probably going to be some talking after the game, especially if I can get an interception. But he’s so good. He’s got an arm like crazy. He’s a great quarterback.”
Home, sweet home? Check out a Top 10 list of Saginaw-area high school football stadiums
The Saginaw area is blessed with some outstanding football coaches and programs. The area also has facilities that make every Friday night a special one for high school football fans. Some are bigger than others, some have artificial turf, some have a great press box, some have scoreboards that entertain and some just give off the perfect Friday night high school football feel.
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths
Michigan identified 18,375 new COVID-19 cases and 196 new deaths last week, causing the daily averages for both tallies to rise. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 13, brought the seven-day average from 1,798 cases per day last week to 2,086, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
FLINT, MI - Dr. Lewis Randolph always put the Flint community first throughout his life. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Randolph died at age 76, and the community he loved has banded together to express its gratitude. His son, Marcus Adolphus Randolph, said his father will always be remembered by those...
MLive.com
Mr. YMCA, Max Fisher, takes history of service to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame
Max Fisher’s focus in life was on helping people blend mind, body and soul. For 56 years, the YMCA was the perfect vehicle. Fisher retired from the Saginaw YMCA in 1989 after guiding it in a variety of positions, including swimming instructor, director of health and physical education, associate general secretaryship and associate director.
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker
Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans. Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
Powerball results for 09/14/22; jackpot worth $207 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $207 million jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Sept. 14. That means the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 17 will be worth $225 million with a cash option of $122.7 million. The Powerball...
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
wcsx.com
Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest
Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
michiganradio.org
Farms in six Southeast Michigan counties are major sources of Lake Erie toxic blooms
Michigan’s portion of the western Lake Erie basin spans 1.3 million acres in six southeast counties between Detroit and Toledo. It is a pastoral geography of market roads and farmsteads set like islands amid fields of corn. Near its center is Riga Township, home to 1,400 residents and where Pam Taylor’s family has owned a farm for 120 years.
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
8-point buck barges into Saginaw Township family’s home
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A Saginaw Township family is reeling after a four-legged intruder crashed through their home’s front window, trampling their belongings and leaving a path of blood and broken glass in its wake. “We’re still pretty shaken up,” said Kelsie Kay Beyer, shortly after a deer...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0