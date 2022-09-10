ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Chesaning, MI
City
Saint Louis, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Owosso, MI
City
Eaton Rapids, MI
Saginaw, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Arizona State
Saginaw, MI
Sports
City
Saginaw, MI
Cars 108

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Heritage heads into ‘familiar’ showdown with Davison

SAGINAW, MI – The last time Ashton Rubio lined up across from Braylen Himmelein in a football game, he lost, 6-0. “That’s not going to happen again,” the Saginaw Heritage linebacker said. “There’s probably going to be some talking after the game, especially if I can get an interception. But he’s so good. He’s got an arm like crazy. He’s a great quarterback.”
DAVISON, MI
The Saginaw News

Home, sweet home? Check out a Top 10 list of Saginaw-area high school football stadiums

The Saginaw area is blessed with some outstanding football coaches and programs. The area also has facilities that make every Friday night a special one for high school football fans. Some are bigger than others, some have artificial turf, some have a great press box, some have scoreboards that entertain and some just give off the perfect Friday night high school football feel.
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seminary#Getting On#American Football#St Paul#Lutheran Church#Coach#Cmu#Mls
MLive

Michigan reports 18,375 new COVID cases, 196 new deaths

Michigan identified 18,375 new COVID-19 cases and 196 new deaths last week, causing the daily averages for both tallies to rise. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 13, brought the seven-day average from 1,798 cases per day last week to 2,086, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Mr. YMCA, Max Fisher, takes history of service to Saginaw Sports Hall of Fame

Max Fisher’s focus in life was on helping people blend mind, body and soul. For 56 years, the YMCA was the perfect vehicle. Fisher retired from the Saginaw YMCA in 1989 after guiding it in a variety of positions, including swimming instructor, director of health and physical education, associate general secretaryship and associate director.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Powerball results for 09/14/22; jackpot worth $207 million

LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $207 million jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Sept. 14. That means the drawing on Saturday, Sept. 17 will be worth $225 million with a cash option of $122.7 million. The Powerball...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy