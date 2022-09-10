Walla Walla High School's football team routed by Kennewick, 48-6

Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Firefighters combat blazes near Hat Rock State Park
HERMISTON — Firefighters are combating several fires along Highway 730 in the area of Hat Rock State Park near Hermiston. According to Nickolas Oatley, spokesperson for Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, Hat Rock Campground was evacuated because of the encroaching fire.
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
Southridge High School student in custody for bringing gun to campus
KENNEWICK, Wash. — School leaders and law enforcement quickly brought a 16-year-old Southridge High School student into custody on Tuesday morning when they learned that he brought a firearm to campus. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Southridge High administration learned about a potential firearm on campus around 11:15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Wenaha Gallery in Dayton closes September 30 but the journey continues
Carolyn Henderson is a freelance artist who co-owns Steve Henderson Fine Art and SteveHendersonCollections.com with her husband, Steve. She welcomes correspondence at Carolyn@stevehendersonfineart.com. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Ex-Richland mayors revive the chamber of commerce
A pair of Richland business owners and former mayors is reviving the Richland Chamber of Commerce to restore the local connection between business and city hall. The Richland and the Kennewick chambers merged in 2005 to form the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, a move calculated to give the Mid-Columbia’s business community a bigger voice at the state level.
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Trios welcomes new residents, including 2 Tri-Citians
Trios Health’s residency class recently started its three-year program and includes four new family medicine resident physicians and six new internal medicine resident physicians. The Class of 2025 applicant pool was competitive this year, with nearly 2,000 applicants. More than 170 candidates were interviewed to select the final 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-Cities NASA astronaut returned to her high school. Here’s what students wanted to know
“Putting yourself out there is the most important part,” she told students.
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
elkhornmediagroup.com
City to seek $200,000 grant for Lions Park
COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place City Council meets tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. The council will consider a resolution supporting the city’s grant application to the Port of Walla Walla/Walla Walla County’s nine tenths of a cent economic sales tax fund for Lions Park improvements for $200,000.
Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
northeastoregonnow.com
Truck Driver Hospitalized After Rollover on Power Line Road
The driver of a commercial truck hauling potatoes was hospitalized Tuesday morning after the vehicle rolled on to its side at Power Line Road. At 9:20 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to the incident on the westbound ramp at the Powerline Road exit. The driver was evaluated by...
nbcrightnow.com
Gun reported at Southridge High today
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Southridge High staff were notified of a possible gun on campus. According to the Kennewick Police Department, school security and the School Resource Officer identified the student and quickly isolated him. The student, a 16 year old male, was in possession of a gun.
Comments / 0