richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville tames Zanesville West Muskingum's offense
Zanesville Maysville's defense throttled Zanesville West Muskingum, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Zanesville Maysville drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Zanesville West Muskingum after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood drops zeroes on Conneaut
Ashtabula Edgewood didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Conneaut's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 8, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Conneaut took on Orwell Grand Valley on September 6 at Orwell Grand Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Shelby quarterback spreads the wealth in win over Pleasant
SHELBY -- The midway point of the 2022 season is almost here. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at some of the top team and individual performances from all over Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Vincent Warren overcomes Zanesville West Muskingum's lead to earn win
Vincent Warren, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Zanesville West Muskingum 4-2 at Vincent Warren High on September 12 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Zanesville West Muskingum showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 2-1...
richlandsource.com
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge
A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ontario blanks Clear Fork in battle of MOAC powers
BELLVILLE — Ontario’s Hattie Yugovich continues to play beyond her years. A freshman midfielder, Yugovich scored a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors knocked off cross-county rival Clear Fork in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Tuesday night at the Colt Corral. GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0. Ontario...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0
Ontario beat Clear Fork 3-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer action Tuesday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Ontario doesn't allow Clear Fork a point
Ontario's defense was a brick wall that stopped Clear Fork cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on September 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Ontario steamrolled in front of Clear Fork 1-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Dangerous intersection: Grant decision expected for improvement at Home Road/Lexington-Springmill Road
MANSFIELD -- Local officials may know as soon as November what can be done to improve the safety of the intersection at Lexington-Springmill Avenue and Home Road. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove on Wednesday told members of the county's regional planning executive committee he hopes to know by then the status of a grant request from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
richlandsource.com
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71
MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
richlandsource.com
Local students among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners
ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
richlandsource.com
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
richlandsource.com
Railroad Crossing on Ohio 61 to close Sept. 19 for repairs
SHELBY -- The following road work notice has been released for Richland County by the Ohio Department of Transportation. State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road, will close Monday, Sept. 19 for railroad crossing repairs.
richlandsource.com
North Central State College police academy begins new full-time instruction
MANSFIELD – North Central State College Police Academy has opened enrollment for a new, full-time academy in spring 2023. Instruction will begin on Feb. 13, 2023, and cadets will graduate in July 2023. Classes will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two full weekends are also required to complete the day academy; one weekend will be for driving skills and one weekend for Field Sobriety Testing.
richlandsource.com
Richland County to remain in pooled health insurance program through 2025
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday renewed the county's participation in the County Employee Benefit Consortium of Ohio through 2025. The county has been part of the pooled health insurance program since 2017, joining an organization that began with six counties in 2004 and has grown to 43 member counties in 2023.
richlandsource.com
Paramore brings hometown view to Ashland City Schools interim supt. job
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools will be led by one of its own beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Ashland High School graduate Steve Paramore, Class of 1999, and the City Schools Business Manager, was selected to be the district's interim superintendent during a school board meeting last week.
richlandsource.com
Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County
MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie
The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
richlandsource.com
September is Kinship Care Month
MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
