The End Zone: Warren Central stays undefeated, tames the Germantown Mavericks to highlight week 4

Game Preview: Grambling vs. JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State will have their first true home game of the season this Saturday. The Tigers will take on Grambling at 1p.m.. A unique aspect about this matchup is both teams have former NFL people as their head coach (Hue Jackson-Grambling, Deion Sanders-JSU). Jackson State beat Grambling in 2020 by a score […]
Football Trio Earns Weekly Honors
A trio of Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. DE Nyles Gaddy was named both Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player Of The Week and BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week. RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and K Alejandro Mata was named SWAC Specialist Of The Week.
45 Years Ago, Ole Miss Shocked the College Football World
Forty-five years ago this week, Ole Miss shocked the college football world by upsetting perennial national power Notre Dame 20-13 at Memorial Stadium in Jackson. And a player from Pascagoula was at the epicenter of the big win for the Rebels. On Saturday, Sept. 17th, 1977, Chuck Commiskey wore the...
Jackson State kicker named SWAC specialist of the week; gives funny recruiting story
Kicker Alejandro Mata said Jackson State Director of Player Personnel Otis Riddley called him with an offer in the middle of a high school chemistry test. When asked if he passed, Mata immediately responded," Oh yeah, 98."
Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are anxious to take the field back at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The post Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JSU football fans frustrated over ticket changes
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson State University football fans are frustrated about ticket changes. Fans said they have to get their season tickets transferred over to a season ticket card at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The line was very long Tuesday, adding to the frustration. JSU leaders said the university...
Jackson State transitioning to new ticketing system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson State University (JSU) Athletics Department have released an update for JSU football fans on their tickets. The university is currently transitioning to a new ticketing system. According to the athletics department, a season ticket card is one way to enter the stadium, but it’s not the only […]
Deuce teams up with Rouses to provide relief toward Jackson Water Crisis
Former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister teamed up with Rouses Markets to provide relief in the ongoing water crisis that is affecting more than 150,000 residents in Jackson, Miss.
Opinion | Southern Heritage Classic: In jeopardy because JSU’s Deion Sanders doesn’t care? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that another glorious Southern Heritage Classic is in the books, all the talk post-game, and pre-game for that matter, has been on what many believe is the classic’s uncertain future. And it’s because Jackson State University, one of the two schools involved, intends to make last weekend’s game its last.
Topgolf announces plans to open first Mississippi venue
Big swings, delicious food and a one-of-a-kind golf entertainment experience is coming to Mississippi with a two-level Topgolf entertainment venue. Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, has set plans in motion to introduce its technology-enabled golf entertainment experience to Jackson in what will be the state’s first Topgolf venue.
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Developers discuss creating a trail through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last 20 years, urban designer Ryan Gravel has been working to connect 45 neighborhoods in Atlanta with a trail — but one that also stimulates economic growth. Now, he’s giving his opinion on how Jackson could do a similar project. “There’s a...
Brandon residents continue dealing with aftermath of August flooding
The project will also bring 300 jobs over the next 6 years. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs. Updated: 3 hours ago. daycare arrest. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. daycare arrest. Here...
JPD celebrates participants in the Police Athletic League Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police celebrated the young people who participated in the PALS program or Police Athletic League. All of the students who participated were recognized during a banquet on Monday night. Assistant Chief Joseph Wade and other officers worked as coaches and mentors. Officers say there are...
Vicksburg man charged with murder in Texas
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas. Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10. Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson […]
Mississippi Science Festival kicks off at four museums
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your kids love science and experimenting, the 7th Annual Mississippi Science Festival (MSF) begins on Thursday, September, 15. MSF brings the community together to celebrate careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and has introduced children of all ages to the wide variety of STEM concepts and industries that are available in Mississippi.
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
Deputies nab 3 on felony pot charges
Three men were arrested and charged with felony amounts of marijuana after they were pulled over early Sunday morning, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Christopher H. Johnson, 26, of 114 Pine Street, Newton, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
