LAPLACE — Nearing her 82nd birthday, Willamease Batiste is honored to hold onto photos and memories that once belonged to her ancestors in the town of Wallace. Willamease grew up on West Ninth Street in the family-oriented community known as Woodville. One of nine siblings, she is the daughter of the late Eurin Holland Sr. and Margaret Jackson Holland, who were born at the turn of the 20th Century.

LAPLACE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO