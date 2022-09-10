Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools from Habitat for Humanity in St. Tammany Parish
MANDEVILLE, LA. (WVUE) - Thieves stole thousands of dollars in tools from Habitat for Humanity on the north shore. Employees for the nonprofit said the theft has caused work to pause on several homes under construction for families in need. In the overnight hours of Aug. 23, a fenced-in storage...
Wanted: St. Tammany deputies search for furry fugitive
"Causing quite a stir" it dodged cars and ran into a nearby wooded area.
L'Observateur
Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree
LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State
National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
L'Observateur
LDWF has Completed the Construction of Two Oyster Reefs in Drum Bay
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has completed the construction of two oyster reefs totaling approximately 230 acres in Drum Bay (St. Bernard Parish) to increase oyster habitat and fisheries production. The construction process, known as cultch planting, is a proven habitat improvement technique used by LDWF. This...
L'Observateur
Reflections: Wallace ancestors were community-minded
LAPLACE — Nearing her 82nd birthday, Willamease Batiste is honored to hold onto photos and memories that once belonged to her ancestors in the town of Wallace. Willamease grew up on West Ninth Street in the family-oriented community known as Woodville. One of nine siblings, she is the daughter of the late Eurin Holland Sr. and Margaret Jackson Holland, who were born at the turn of the 20th Century.
L'Observateur
Registration still open for Fall Team Up to Clean Up
LAPLACE — Registration is still open for the Fall Team Up to Clean Up, which will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17. Volunteers are needed! Please register by calling985-652-9569. Team Up to Clean Up can help protect your property from drainage and flood problems. Voluntarily...
L'Observateur
LDWF to Host National Hunting and Fishing Day Events at Locations Across the State Sept. 24
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black...
L'Observateur
Carbon monoxide alarm law change will soon be in effect
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to the housing and real estate industry to assist them with preparing for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the State Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated...
L'Observateur
Southern Pipe & Supply named Top 10 place to work in construction nationwide
LAPLACE – Southern Pipe & Supply has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Construction, earning a spot in the Top 10 of companies nationwide. This is the company’s sixth time to be recognized by the prestigious Fortune magazine, and its first to be named to publication’s Construction List.
L'Observateur
Pearl River Man Cited for Harassment of Hunters in St. Tammany Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Pearl River man for an alleged violation on Sept. 8 in St. Tammany Parish. Agents cited Hunter Sessions, 29, for harassment of hunters on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Agents were notified about Sessions harassing an alligator hunter...
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
L'Observateur
Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class
RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes
With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
L'Observateur
New Rules on Freshwater Net Marking, Passive Hooked Gear to Take Effect Soon
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted Notices of Intent (NOI) regarding the marking of nets in freshwater and rules for freshwater recreational yo-yos, trigger devices, trotlines, limb lines, jugs, and all other passive fishing devices containing a hook or hooks. Both sets of rules have gone through the process of public comment and legislative oversight, and will take effect soon.
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
