Laplace, LA

L'Observateur

Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree

LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
LAPLACE, LA
Laplace, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State

National Hunting and Fishing Day Events to be Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at Locations Across the State. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on September 12, 2022, that following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) celebration will return on September 24 at four locations around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care

LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
THIBODAUX, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF has Completed the Construction of Two Oyster Reefs in Drum Bay

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has completed the construction of two oyster reefs totaling approximately 230 acres in Drum Bay (St. Bernard Parish) to increase oyster habitat and fisheries production. The construction process, known as cultch planting, is a proven habitat improvement technique used by LDWF. This...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Reflections: Wallace ancestors were community-minded

LAPLACE — Nearing her 82nd birthday, Willamease Batiste is honored to hold onto photos and memories that once belonged to her ancestors in the town of Wallace. Willamease grew up on West Ninth Street in the family-oriented community known as Woodville. One of nine siblings, she is the daughter of the late Eurin Holland Sr. and Margaret Jackson Holland, who were born at the turn of the 20th Century.
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Registration still open for Fall Team Up to Clean Up

LAPLACE — Registration is still open for the Fall Team Up to Clean Up, which will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17. Volunteers are needed! Please register by calling985-652-9569. Team Up to Clean Up can help protect your property from drainage and flood problems. Voluntarily...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Carbon monoxide alarm law change will soon be in effect

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to the housing and real estate industry to assist them with preparing for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the State Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
L'Observateur

Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class

RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
RESERVE, LA
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Rules on Freshwater Net Marking, Passive Hooked Gear to Take Effect Soon

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted Notices of Intent (NOI) regarding the marking of nets in freshwater and rules for freshwater recreational yo-yos, trigger devices, trotlines, limb lines, jugs, and all other passive fishing devices containing a hook or hooks. Both sets of rules have gone through the process of public comment and legislative oversight, and will take effect soon.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE

