L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
L'Observateur
Registration open for Fall Adult Art Class
RESERVE — Instructor Karin Anderson Duroux will host a Fall Adult Art Class with the St. John the Baptist Parish Parks and Recreation Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The class will take place at REGALA Gymnasium, 200 REGALA Park Road in Reserve. The cost...
L'Observateur
SCC hosts blood drive Sept. 17
LAPLACE — Thirty minutes is all it takes to save a life. You can save the lives of accident victims, adults and children with cancer, and newborn babies who need blood transfusions just hours after coming into this world. The Blood Center asks that you consider those who need your help. Your reward will be the.
L'Observateur
Reflections: Wallace ancestors were community-minded
LAPLACE — Nearing her 82nd birthday, Willamease Batiste is honored to hold onto photos and memories that once belonged to her ancestors in the town of Wallace. Willamease grew up on West Ninth Street in the family-oriented community known as Woodville. One of nine siblings, she is the daughter of the late Eurin Holland Sr. and Margaret Jackson Holland, who were born at the turn of the 20th Century.
L'Observateur
KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL AWARDS $167,587 IN GRANTS TO FIGHT LITTER AND REDUCE WASTE
MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a non-profit focused on fighting litter statewide, is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022-23 Healthy Communities and Community Affiliate grant programs, totaling $167,587. KLB’s Healthy Community Grant program has approved up to $108,991 in reimbursement grants for projects and programs...
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom
Louisiana Department of Education Announces that State Ranks Top 10 Nationally in Report Card on Educational Freedom. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education revealed on September 12, 2022, that Louisiana receives great grades for empowering parents in their children’s education and encouraging educational independence. In a new...
L'Observateur
Registration opening soon for Christmas Angel Tree
LAPLACE — The Salvation Army Greater New Orleans Command — serving the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany — will soon begin taking applications for families of young children and senior citizens who wish to have their name on a Christmas Tree ornament for the organization’s Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption program.
L'Observateur
Southern Pipe & Supply named Top 10 place to work in construction nationwide
LAPLACE – Southern Pipe & Supply has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Construction, earning a spot in the Top 10 of companies nationwide. This is the company’s sixth time to be recognized by the prestigious Fortune magazine, and its first to be named to publication’s Construction List.
L'Observateur
How Louisiana’s Student Debt Crisis Compares to Other States
The Biden Administration’s recent announcement regarding student debt relief thrust the topic into the forefront of the news. Under the program, students awarded Pell Grants and who took out loans from the Department of Education will have $20,000 of debt canceled. Those without a Pell Grant will have $10,000 shaved off their outstanding balances.
WWL-TV
Free healthcare event comes to New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health and the Urban League of Louisiana are teaming up for the “Big Health Event” – a free event that prioritizes health and wellness and also has events for the whole family. “Big Health Event” is Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m....
L'Observateur
First-ever False Claims Act settlement received from Paycheck Protection Program lender
HOUSTON – Prosperity Bank has agreed to pay $18,673.50 to resolve allegations it improperly processed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of an ineligible customer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Prosperity Bank is a regional bank with branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is a subsidiary...
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
L'Observateur
Schroder, Waguespack encourage public entities to review CEA debt requirements
BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana StateTreasurer John M. Schroder and Legislative Auditor Michael J. “Mike” Waguespack are encouraging public entities to consider certain criteria to determine whether debt is incurred when executing Cooperative Endeavor Agreements (CEAs) or other mechanisms for funding capital and operating projects. The two co-signed a letter as a reminder that if so, state law requires State Bond Commission approval.
L'Observateur
LDWF has Completed the Construction of Two Oyster Reefs in Drum Bay
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has completed the construction of two oyster reefs totaling approximately 230 acres in Drum Bay (St. Bernard Parish) to increase oyster habitat and fisheries production. The construction process, known as cultch planting, is a proven habitat improvement technique used by LDWF. This...
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
L'Observateur
Audit finds issues with Louisiana agency responsible for collecting online sales taxes
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana commission charged with collecting sales and use taxes for remote sellers lacked adequate assurance over internal controls and failed to perform timely bank reconciliations in 2021, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week evaluating certain...
L'Observateur
Graves provides update on Levee Project & Risk Rating 2.0
RESERVE — The completion of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Levee Project is key to providing storm surge protection and capping rapidly increasing flood insurance policies, according to U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (R-Louisiana). During a visit to St. John the Baptist Parish last week, Graves spoke about the progress...
L'Observateur
St. Charles Parish to be given FEMA grant
WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $7,205,168 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants in disaster aid for Louisiana. “I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid to protect against future flooding and bolster the city’s storm water management....
WDSU
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
