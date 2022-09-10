ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
therecordlive.com

WOS High School names "Filly of the Week"

West Orange-Stark High School named the members of the officers line as "Filly of the Week" for their efforts in leadership of the dance team. Nataleigh Sims is captain, Jo Jo LeBlanc is co-captain, and Asia Stewart is first lieutenant.
WEST ORANGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridge City, TX
Bridge City, TX
Sports
City
Newton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Bridge City, TX
Football
Newton, TX
Sports
KFDM-TV

Why Groves firefighters will soon wear bulletproof vests

GROVES — Firefighters are heroes who risk their lives everyday to save others. But to perform their duties, they must stay safe. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports first responders in Groves will soon wear bulletproof vests when they enter volatile scenes.
GROVES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgate Party#American Football#Bridge City Bank#Tx#Kfdm
newtoncountynews.net

Motorcycle Fatality in Newton County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash on Farm to market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, that occurred Saturday, September 10, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling south. It is reported that the...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont ISD: FOX News aired wrong video, made false claims about fight at West Brook

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight last week at West Brook High School that was caught on video got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday

A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Port Arthur News

TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building

Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

TxDOT Installing Crosswalk Lights

Last week you can’t help but notice several large light posts being installed across MacArthur Drive in Orange. The first went up at the Henrietta Street intersection near Granger Chevrolet and had some people thinking it was going to be a red light. With that came some excitement because the new HEB grocery store that was coming to town before Harvey hit in 2017, would only come if a new intersection was created.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse

Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Friday night motorcycle crash claims life of 45-year-old Newton man

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Newton man. It happened on Friday, September 10, 2022. Troopers believe a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed around 6:30 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy