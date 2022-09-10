Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
United Way disappointed in Beaumont city council's decision on Cares Act funds
BEAUMONT — The United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County says it's disappointed in the city of Beaumont after United Way asked for funds from the Cares Act to use to help the Beaumont residents. City councilmembers say the budget is tight, and although they'd like to help,...
therecordlive.com
WOS High School names "Filly of the Week"
West Orange-Stark High School named the members of the officers line as "Filly of the Week" for their efforts in leadership of the dance team. Nataleigh Sims is captain, Jo Jo LeBlanc is co-captain, and Asia Stewart is first lieutenant.
Beaumont ISD officials plan to crack down on bad behavior after viral assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are speaking out and pushing for change after an assault at West Brook High School. The incident even got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement...
fox4beaumont.com
BISD: Fox report has false information and video that's not the West Brook bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Independent School District sent a statement to KFDM/Fox 4 News late Tuesday night, saying that a story on Fox News Channel of a male being assaulted in a bathroom presents false information and doesn't depict a bathroom at West Brook. "The District is aware of...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur ISD Superintendent: Elementary, middle school students must be accompanied by adult at district events
PAISD constantly contemplates ways we can work together with our community to increase the safety and security of our students, staff and supporters. There are times when we must increase safety measures in order to reach the goal of allowing our fans to be able to attend and enjoy school-sponsored events.
Fight at Memorial High School football game prompts new rules for Port Arthur ISD events
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is enacting new rules for all district sponsored activities following a fight among eight students at a football game earlier this month. In a letter to parents, dated September 13, 2022, PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie discussed the fight...
KFDM-TV
Lamar University police take action after recent incidents on campus
BEAUMONT — A fight sparked by several non-students in a Lamar University dorm as well as a separate case involving a man accused of soliciting women on the university campus have sparked action by Lamar police. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb has reaction from students.
KFDM-TV
Why Groves firefighters will soon wear bulletproof vests
GROVES — Firefighters are heroes who risk their lives everyday to save others. But to perform their duties, they must stay safe. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports first responders in Groves will soon wear bulletproof vests when they enter volatile scenes.
newtoncountynews.net
Motorcycle Fatality in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash on Farm to market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, that occurred Saturday, September 10, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:30 p.m., a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling south. It is reported that the...
Beaumont ISD: FOX News aired wrong video, made false claims about fight at West Brook
BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight last week at West Brook High School that was caught on video got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.
Orange Leader
Orange County food drive ready for your contributions this Friday
A two-location Orange County Community Food Drive is planned Friday to benefit those in need across the county. Once the food drive is over and the food gets sorted, this will be a benefit to those in need who are attending area food pantries, because their bags won’t be as light,” according to United Way of Orange County President and CEO Maureen McAllister.
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
Port Arthur News
TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building
Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
51-Year-Old Kelly June Grogan Jr. Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Beaumont on Wednesday. The officials stated that 51-year-old Kelly June Grogan Jr. was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
kogt.com
TxDOT Installing Crosswalk Lights
Last week you can’t help but notice several large light posts being installed across MacArthur Drive in Orange. The first went up at the Henrietta Street intersection near Granger Chevrolet and had some people thinking it was going to be a red light. With that came some excitement because the new HEB grocery store that was coming to town before Harvey hit in 2017, would only come if a new intersection was created.
kogt.com
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
Friday night motorcycle crash claims life of 45-year-old Newton man
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Newton man. It happened on Friday, September 10, 2022. Troopers believe a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling south at a high rate of speed around 6:30 p.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
