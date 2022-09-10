Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5352 Sq. Ft. Beautifully remodeled home with Pebble Tec surface pool and spa in the large backyard of this corner lot. There is a summer kitchen, outdoor fireplace and a covered patio across the back of the house. In the front there is a gated entry courtyard. The kitchen has a gas Viking range with two ovens and an additional stand alone single oven, built in fridge, warming drawer and more. The scrapped wood floors were added in 2015 as was the tile roof. The study has a unique wood finished ceiling and a fireplace. Upstairs there are three bedrooms each with its own bath, a game room with wet bar and a separate media room. Off the game room is a covered balcony. There is a two car garage and a separate one car garage. Hot water is provided from two tankless water heaters and the attic is insulated with spray foam insulation,

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO