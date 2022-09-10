Read full article on original website
35 Silver Maple Place
Bathroom(s): 6.0 Total Area: 4415 Sq. Ft. Lovely Custom Home Built by Marshall Building, Inc. in the Sought After Neighborhood of Old Sterling in The Woodlands. Solid Wood Double Door Entry Leads into a 2-Story Foyer with Views of the Backyard Pool & Spa Thru the Picture Window in the Formal Living w/Gas Log Fireplace & Travertine Floors. Home Office/Study w/French Doors & Built-Ins. Gorgeous Updated Kitchen w/Exposed Beams, Huge Island, Gas Cooktop and an Abundance of Cabinets, Storage & Counter Space Open to the Spacious Family Room & Breakfast Room w/Lots of Natural Light. 1st Floor Primary Bedroom, Luxurious Bath w/Whirlpool Tub, Walk-In Shower & 2 Walk-In Closets Downstairs. Upstairs Features 3 En-Suite Bedrooms, Walk-In Closets & An Exceptionally A/C Large Storage Closet, Game Room & Media Room. NO Carpet in the Home; Travertine & Hardwoods Thru-Out! Beautiful Backyard Entertaining Area w/Sparkling Pool & Spa, Summer Kitchen w/Built-In SS Grill & Refrigerator Plus Whole-House Generator & Sprinkler System.
'Rock The Row' Free Outdoor Concert Series This Fall At Hughes Landing
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A variety of live music will fill the fall air on Thursday evenings at Hughes Landing in The Woodlands as Rock the Row, the popular and free outdoor concert series, returns October 13 through November 10. The Woodlands Township is the host of Rock the Row fall series.
6 Maple Branch Street
Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1844 Sq. Ft. Great curb appeal with the modern updates to this Grogan's Mill home in easy to commute area and so convenient. This split-level floorplan has a primary suite down with private living room and fireplace and includes spacious closet and wood floors. Bath updates include new quartz counters and fixtures. The upper level updates include wood floor steps, iron railings, vinyl plank flooring in living areas with kitchen updates to include granite counters, shaker style cabinets, travertine backsplash, stainless appliances and tile floors. Two secondary bedrooms are oversized and share a hall bath with new fixtures and quartz counters. Front door, roof and many other recent updates with fresh paint inside and out!
59 W Double Green Circle
Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5352 Sq. Ft. Beautifully remodeled home with Pebble Tec surface pool and spa in the large backyard of this corner lot. There is a summer kitchen, outdoor fireplace and a covered patio across the back of the house. In the front there is a gated entry courtyard. The kitchen has a gas Viking range with two ovens and an additional stand alone single oven, built in fridge, warming drawer and more. The scrapped wood floors were added in 2015 as was the tile roof. The study has a unique wood finished ceiling and a fireplace. Upstairs there are three bedrooms each with its own bath, a game room with wet bar and a separate media room. Off the game room is a covered balcony. There is a two car garage and a separate one car garage. Hot water is provided from two tankless water heaters and the attic is insulated with spray foam insulation,
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Tops College Park on the Road
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Lady Highlanders traveled across the city to face the College Park Lady Cavaliers on their home court, also known as, the ‘War of the Woods’. The Woodlands is coming off a huge win against Grand Oaks and hopes to keep their 5-0 record going. College Park is looking to get a win at home against the friendly rival.
3M Walkers- Meet 6:25am: Feet to Street: 6:30am: Kuykendahl/Woodlands Starbucks
3M Walkers- Meet 6:25am: Feet to Street: 6:30am: Kuykendahl/Woodlands Starbucks View Our Events. Did you once run and since you stopped, miss that runner's high? Did you know you can get that same runner's high walking? Come join up for the only true long distance walking group in The Woodlands.
23012 Pampas Street
Bathroom(s): 5.0 Total Area: 4346 Sq. Ft. If you love a white picket fence, this red-brick southern charmer with its wide front porch, lined by white pickets is for you. Setting is a picturesque 1/2 Acre corner with sprawling oaks & lush green grounds in a gated acreage enclave. No carpet! Continuous wood floors. Enhanced peaceful living w/multi-family ability. Private Guest Home (2022), Back Sun Porch, Porte-cochere, 3 Garages, 3 Driveways + Motor Court. Lives like a 1-Story. Open concept with central Kitchen viewing Living Room, Den & Breakfst. Expansive Primary Suite with sitting area. Upstairs: Fitness Rm, Bath +GameRm w/huge closet (could be 5th Bedrm). Main Home: 4 Bedrm/4 Baths. Guest Home:1 Bedrm/1 Bath/Living/Kitch. Plantation shutters, central vac, Butlers Pantry+Home Office nook w/ built-in desk/credenza. Located in a country suburb with City convenience. Quick access to SH-99 with hot spot eateries/shopping; The Woodlands (5 Miles); Willowcreek Golf (2miles). No water bill w/ well; low 2.1% tax. Blocks to schools.
Woodlands business owner and decorated veteran Shawn Maggart passes away
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Family members, business associates, and community residents have marked with sadness the passing of one of The Woodlands’ lifelong citizens, honored war veteran and business owner Shawn Christopher Maggart. Shawn passed away last Wednesday at the age of 51 in the caring hands of Debakey VA Medical Center.
Chesmar Homes Debuts Freestanding Villas in The Woodlands Hills
CONROE, TX -- Chesmar Homes is premiering a unique new homestyle in The Woodlands Hills with their collection of freestanding villa-style homes, complementing their current portfolio of new homes on 50’ homesites. Nestled within The Woodlands Hills, the Chateau Collection offers one- and two-story villas, the first homestyle of its kind in the Greater Houston area.
HS Volleyball: Grand Oaks vs New Caney | 09/13/22
The Woodlands Township honors patriots, first responders of September 11
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township hosted two events on September 11, 2022, in memory of those who were lost during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and in honor of the first responders who continue to selflessly serve the community daily. The Township hosted the Patriot Day...
The Woodlands Township adopts 2023 budget and sets historically low tax rate
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township Board of Directors unanimously voted to adopt its lowest property tax rate in its 12-year history at a special public meeting held Monday, September 12, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer Monique Sharp led the board through the comprehensive public meetings to develop the rate for residents and businesses of The Woodlands.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts Indulgent Seasonal Special
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been innovating its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ for decades with new, exciting flavors. Just in time for autumn, its newest ‘cue creation will have guests falling for hand-cut fries, beer cheese & barbecue and is sure to satisfy every craving.
Wine from Lebanon launches in Texas 7,000-year-old winemaking region uncorked
HOUSTON, TX -- North American Wine & Spirit Importers, LLC (NAWSI) has launched a new wine program, Wine from Lebanon, in Houston, bringing the taste of 15 innovative winemakers from one of the oldest and finest wine growing regions in the world and introducing four unique indigenous grapes to the state of Texas. Texas ranks 4th in the U.S. for wine consumption and Texans have a thirst for exploring new wine regions consuming 60.3 million gallons of wine a year. The Wine from Lebanon program features 15 winemakers including several female-owned and managed wineries, winemakers under 40 years old and winemakers utilizing indigenous grapes like Obaideh, Merwah, Meksassi and Sobbagiegh, some of which has never been tasted in the U.S. Interested wholesalers, retailers and restaurants can attend select tasting events to try the wine firsthand. NAWSI is actively seeking distribution for the Wine from Lebanon program.
Lone Star College named 2022 Great Colleges to Work For®
HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education. This is the ninth year LSC has been recognized and the sixth year achieving Honor Roll status. “The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one...
John Cooper School student advances in National Merit Scholarship competition
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The John Cooper School proudly announced that one of their students has been named a semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Charlie Pyle has made it from being one of the 1.5 million entrants into this year’s competition to being in alongside 15,999 other semifinalists. He now has an opportunity to continue in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
UPDATE- Increased Reward Announced - Who killed Terrance Lewis?-
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Terrance Lewis.
Crime Stoppers of Houston Responds to False Reports of Noncooperation
HOUSTON, TX -- Response. As Chairman of Crime Stoppers of Houston’s board of directors, I’ve been reflecting on the problems at hand with rampant violent crime going unfettered in Harris County and we are once again finding ourselves providing comment on baseless attacks derived in political theater. Crime Stoppers of Houston (CSoH) has stayed consistent in its mission for 42 years. What has changed is the current political environment and recent efforts to politicize crime. As the election season comes upon us and crime remains the #1 issue, we are left wondering like everyone else when the focus will be on crime rather than Crime Stoppers.
Tomball Police Department seeks the public help to Identify Person For Theft at Spec's
TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department needs your assistance identifying the individual pictured below. On August 31, 2022, at 1950 hours the subject entered the Spec’s, located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball TX and selected $602.15 in merchandise. The subject placed the items in a Spec’s handbasket and exited the store without paying.
First-ever False Claims Act settlement received from Paycheck Protection Program lender
HOUSTON, TX -- Prosperity Bank has agreed to pay $18,673.50 to resolve allegations it improperly processed a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan on behalf of an ineligible customer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Prosperity Bank is a regional bank with branches throughout Texas and Oklahoma. It is a subsidiary...
