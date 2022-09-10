ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

12newsnow.com

Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne

BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned. The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp. Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback...
BUNA, TX
Orange Leader

Orangefield debaters shine at West Hardin meet

Nearly a dozen Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet/clinic Saturday. Gracie Cross – 6th place varsity division. School officials said other debaters include Leroy Bergeron, Maddie Powell, Jackson Droddy, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Stone Fregia and Howard McBride.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
therecordlive.com

WOS High School names "Filly of the Week"

West Orange-Stark High School named the members of the officers line as "Filly of the Week" for their efforts in leadership of the dance team. Nataleigh Sims is captain, Jo Jo LeBlanc is co-captain, and Asia Stewart is first lieutenant.
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard

Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana. A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank.
VINTON, LA
Orange Leader

Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes, 62, of Orange, passed away on September 9, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from...
ORANGE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Amazing Privacy at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb in Lumberton, Texas

As we have all seen there are lots of Airbnb rental available in Texas, lots of them offering a unique setting to create some memories. But this one I found in Lumberton, Texas has to be high on the list, especially as it has over 130+ reviews and scoring 4.89 out of a possible 5 stars. While I have never stayed at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb myself after looking at all the photos below and seeing what is offered, it won’t be long until I take a trip to Lumberton, TX for my own relaxing retreat.
LUMBERTON, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont ISD: FOX News aired wrong video, made false claims about fight at West Brook

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight last week at West Brook High School that was caught on video got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

TxDOT Installing Crosswalk Lights

Last week you can’t help but notice several large light posts being installed across MacArthur Drive in Orange. The first went up at the Henrietta Street intersection near Granger Chevrolet and had some people thinking it was going to be a red light. With that came some excitement because the new HEB grocery store that was coming to town before Harvey hit in 2017, would only come if a new intersection was created.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX

