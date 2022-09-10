Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Orange Leader
After tough 0-3 start, Vidor coach stresses Pirates remain “a really good football team”
VIDOR – After a tough start to the season, the Vidor Pirates look to iron out some kinks when they welcome in the Lake Charles St. Louis Saints in a non-district battle Friday at Pirate Field. The Pirates (0-3) are in the hunt for their first win against the...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s 3-sport threat Chrissy Joseph shares key to success during busy year
LITTLE CYPRESS – Wanting to have a blast and racking up victories in her senior year, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Chrissy Joseph is just in Phase One of three phases this season. Joseph, a two-time All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team member and all-district selection, is trying her best to lift the...
Orange Leader
Former West Orange-Stark star K.J. Miller sets all-time Mary-Hardin Baylor receptions record
Former West Orange-Stark standout K.J. Miller continues to re-write the record books at Mary-Hardin Baylor. Miller hauled in nine catches for 109 yards in the Crusaders’ tough 28-24 loss to Wisconsin Whitewater over the weekend. However, with his big outing, Miller became the all-time leader in receptions at the...
12newsnow.com
Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne
BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned. The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp. Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fight at Memorial High School football game prompts new rules for Port Arthur ISD events
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is enacting new rules for all district sponsored activities following a fight among eight students at a football game earlier this month. In a letter to parents, dated September 13, 2022, PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie discussed the fight...
Orange Leader
Orangefield debaters shine at West Hardin meet
Nearly a dozen Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet/clinic Saturday. Gracie Cross – 6th place varsity division. School officials said other debaters include Leroy Bergeron, Maddie Powell, Jackson Droddy, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Stone Fregia and Howard McBride.
therecordlive.com
WOS High School names "Filly of the Week"
West Orange-Stark High School named the members of the officers line as "Filly of the Week" for their efforts in leadership of the dance team. Nataleigh Sims is captain, Jo Jo LeBlanc is co-captain, and Asia Stewart is first lieutenant.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville STAAR test students honored for perfect scores; see the names
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees recognized those students who had a perfect score on one or more of their STAAR tests from the 2021-2022 school year. The fun spotlights took place at the regular board meeting this week. “This is a great accomplishment — one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
51-Year-Old Kelly June Grogan Jr. Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Beaumont on Wednesday. The officials stated that 51-year-old Kelly June Grogan Jr. was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main. The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.
Orange Leader
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana. A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank.
Orange Leader
Glenn Hughes
Glenn Hughes, 62, of Orange, passed away on September 9, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazing Privacy at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb in Lumberton, Texas
As we have all seen there are lots of Airbnb rental available in Texas, lots of them offering a unique setting to create some memories. But this one I found in Lumberton, Texas has to be high on the list, especially as it has over 130+ reviews and scoring 4.89 out of a possible 5 stars. While I have never stayed at the Naturalist Boudoir Airbnb myself after looking at all the photos below and seeing what is offered, it won’t be long until I take a trip to Lumberton, TX for my own relaxing retreat.
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
fox4beaumont.com
BISD: Fox report has false information and video that's not the West Brook bathroom attack
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Independent School District sent a statement to KFDM/Fox 4 News late Tuesday night, saying that a story on Fox News Channel of a male being assaulted in a bathroom presents false information and doesn't depict a bathroom at West Brook. "The District is aware of...
Police identify man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police. The man was...
Beaumont ISD: FOX News aired wrong video, made false claims about fight at West Brook
BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight last week at West Brook High School that was caught on video got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.
kogt.com
TxDOT Installing Crosswalk Lights
Last week you can’t help but notice several large light posts being installed across MacArthur Drive in Orange. The first went up at the Henrietta Street intersection near Granger Chevrolet and had some people thinking it was going to be a red light. With that came some excitement because the new HEB grocery store that was coming to town before Harvey hit in 2017, would only come if a new intersection was created.
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
Port Arthur News
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Comments / 0