Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
Suspect vehicle identified in fatal hit-and-run crash on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a vehicle they believe hit and killed a man on the southwest side of Indianapolis last month. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann and West Mooresville roads around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. A male victim, later identified as 81-year-old Tom Hembree, was found lying in the road and had been pronounced dead by medics before officers arrived.
‘Always there to help us’: Friend remembers man killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man gunned down early Monday morning in an east side neighborhood, while police continue to search for his killer. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with East District were called to the area of E. 18th Street and N. Dequincy Street just […]
'Do you wanna die?' | Court docs detail video used to arrest man, woman in killing of longtime Indianapolis cab driver
INDIANAPOLIS — A taxi driver who served his community for more than two decades was shot and killed early Saturday morning while on the job. IMPD homicide detectives arrested 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin for their alleged involvement in a homicide. Shortly after 4 a.m. on Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah
INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a photograph, taken beneath a yellow table umbrella […]
VIDEO: IMPD trying to identify 5 home burglary suspects
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects. The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
Witnesses saw driver run red light before deadly crash, say children in suspect’s vehicle were crying
INDIANAPOLIS – For witnesses at the scene, it was clear: the driver ran a red light. It cost one man his life. Ismael Beltran-Torres now faces seven counts in connection with the Labor Day weekend crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side, including causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, […]
UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
WISH-TV
Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
IMPD: Multiple people detained after shots fired from inside east side business as officers served search warrant
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said multiple people had been detained after an hourslong "critical incident" Thursday morning. The incident began when shots were fired from inside a business on the city's east side as police were arriving to serve a search warrant in connection with a shooting investigation. Around 5:30...
Person killed in single-car crash in Delaware County
SELMA, Ind. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East, near the town of Selma, when it went off the north side of the roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-boyfriend, mother in baby Amiah case both in custody; What investigators have revealed so far
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis mother and her former boyfriend are now both in custody after a grand jury indictment for four counts of neglect in connection to missing child Amiah Robertson. Robert Lyons, 23, turned himself in to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, joining Amber Robertson, 23, who was arrested a few days […]
4-year-old Indianapolis girl wounded in weekend shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that wounded a 4-year-old girl. Police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a person shot. Officers were told a 4-year-old girl was being treated for a graze wound. Police said they did...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife
A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges. Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi...
IMPD investigating after person found dead on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead, and possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail, southeast of South Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street, around 6:15 a.m. for a call to check the welfare of a person. Police found an unresponsive person who was pronounced dead.
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road. Police said a […]
Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
IMPD safely locates 4 children after abduction by non-custodial mother
Police say they have safely located four children who were abducted by their non-custodial mother...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0