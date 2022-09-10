ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Teen stabbed by passenger on IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating what led to a stabbing on a city bus that sent a 17-year-old girl to a hospital. It happened Wednesday on an IndyGo route around East 21st and North Olney streets. Daian Manns' mother shared photos with 13News, which show her daughter being treated...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect vehicle identified in fatal hit-and-run crash on Mann Road

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a vehicle they believe hit and killed a man on the southwest side of Indianapolis last month. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann and West Mooresville roads around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. A male victim, later identified as 81-year-old Tom Hembree, was found lying in the road and had been pronounced dead by medics before officers arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah

INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a photograph, taken beneath a yellow table umbrella […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

VIDEO: IMPD trying to identify 5 home burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying five burglary suspects. The group is accused of breaking into a home near East 91st Street and Masters Road around midnight Sept. 7. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenfield police seek help after man, dog found dead in truck outside pet store

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are trying to unravel a mystery after finding a man and a dog dead on Tuesday in a truck outside a pet store. The man had been dead for possibly a few days, said a news release issued Tuesday night from Deputy Chief Charles McMichael of Greenfield Police Department. The Hancock County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the man’s cause of death. Video from nearby businesses will be used to help investigators.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Person killed in single-car crash in Delaware County

SELMA, Ind. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East, near the town of Selma, when it went off the north side of the roadway.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

4-year-old Indianapolis girl wounded in weekend shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that wounded a 4-year-old girl. Police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a person shot. Officers were told a 4-year-old girl was being treated for a graze wound. Police said they did...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Monday night after seen chasing people on Kirkwood with knife

A Bloomington man was arrested Monday night in connection with chasing after and threatening people on Kirkwood Avenue with a knife, Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo said. Police were dispatched to Kirkwood after people reported a man chasing others with a knife. When officers from the IU Police Department attempted to take the suspect, Ty Hendrickson, into custody, Pedigo said, he resisted arrest, pulled away and kicked at them.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested two people accused of killing a taxi driver over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old James Riley and 29-year-old Alysianna Martin were arrest Tuesday on murder charges. Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating after person found dead on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead, and possibly shot, on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 7300 block of Taos Trail, southeast of South Shadeland Avenue and East Washington Street, around 6:15 a.m. for a call to check the welfare of a person. Police found an unresponsive person who was pronounced dead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
GREENFIELD, IN
