Final Quarter: High school football week 3 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite some cancellations due to air conditions from the Mosquito Fire, several high school football games kicked off in the Sacramento Region Friday night.

FOX40 Sports’ Game of the Week was the Honor Bowl doubleheader, starting with Oak Ridge taking on reigning Oregon state champion Silverton.

The Trojans improved to 3-0 with a 32-0 blowout victory over the Foxes.

Granite Bay vs. Spanish Springs

In the second game of the doubleheader at Oak Ridge High School, Granite Bay defeated Spanish Springs of Reno 23-3 to improve to 4-0.

Here are some other games FOX40 was following Friday night.

FOX40 Fan Favorite of the Game

The FOX40 Fan Favorite Game of the Week between Mesa Verde and San Juan was canceled due to poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire.

FOX40 Sports moved the Tokay and West Park game in Roseville but it was also canceled Friday night. FOX40 Sports moved to the Vista Del Lago and Placer game in Folsom.

Placer at Vista Del Lago

Placer defeated Vista del Lago 21-18 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

After the Hillmen took a 7-6 lead, Placer scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters in the three-point victory.

Lodi at Franklin — Elk Grove

Lodi remains unbeaten after defeating Franklin-Elk Grove 59-27 on the road. The Flames improved to 4-0 while the Wildcats remain winless with a 0-4 record.

Acalanes at Sheldon

Sheldon loses its first game of the season after falling 42-35 to Acalanes, which made its way to Sacramento from Lafayette in Contra Costa County.

After a 14-13 at halftime lead for the Huskies, Sheldon got outscored 29-21 in the second half.

Turlock at Manteca

Manteca remains unbeaten at 4-0 after defeating Turlock 59-22 at home. The Buffaloes lead all game in the 37-point victory.

