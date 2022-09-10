ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

Four States Sports Report Game Night- Top Plays: Week 3

By Chaz Wright
 5 days ago

Play #3: Neosho’s Quenton Hughes passes it to Isaiah Green who takes it 73-yards to the house!

Play #2: Carthage’s Luke Gall takes the snap in the wildcat and goes untouched for 69-yards for the score.

Play #1: Columbus’s Ethan Davidson finds Adrian Newton who takes the ball and sprints his way to the end zone for the score.

Local Athletes Show Out on the College Stage

Carthage alums, Colton Winder and Arkell Smith each had big games for their teams. Galena Bulldog P.J. Sarwinski had a nice game for Pitt State last Thursday. Joplin Eagles alum Nathan Glades had 20 carries for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns in Missouri Southern’s win. Carl Junction’s Zeke Wall finished with 10 total tackles for […]
Neosho Wins Big at Home Over Carl Junction

Quenton Hughes throws a 73-yard pass to Isaiah Green for a the touchdown. Wildcat leads 7-0 early on. Jared Siler will take the hand-off and go into the end zone as they lead 14-0. Siler will take another hand-off for another touchdown putting the Wildcats up 21-0. Neosho wins big 55-29 at home!
Carthage Drops a Close One to Nixa at Home

Luke Gall takes the ball in the wildcat 69-yards to the house. tigers lead 7-0. Nixa would answer back after Ramone Green Jr. finds the end zone as they tie the game at 7-7. Now to the second quarter, Cooper Jadwin, would take the snap and finds the end zone and they take the lead […]
Lamar Dominates in Their Win Over Monett

Joel Beshore starts things off with a run past the defense and the Tigers takes the early 7-0 lead. Tigers show their stripes again again as Beshore pitches it to running back to Ian Goo-Gee for another easy run 14-0. Beshore passes it to Ty Willhite’s as he strolls into the end zone, Tigers extend […]
Quapaw upsets Galena on the road

Galena hosted Quapaw in a out of state matchup. The bulldogs where defeated by the wildcats 29-22. The Bulldogs travel to Girard to face the Trojans next Friday September 16th at 7:00 pm. Quapaw are at home to host Northeast September 16th at 7:00 pm.
Nevada wins big against East Newton

Nevada had a dominating performance to win big against East Newton at home 68-0. Nevada will travel to McDonald County to face the Mustangs next Friday, September 16th at 7:00 pm. The East Newton Patriots will host Cassville September 16th at 7:00 pm.
Webb City have to be well prepared for Republic

This week, Webb City will be back at home as they prepare for their third game of the season after splitting their first two games. They come into week three with a 1-1 record and are looking to improve their record. The Cardinals would respond well to their season opening loss against Nixa with a […]
