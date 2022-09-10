Read full article on original website
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. schools crack down on violence at games
Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland are cracking down on violence and other disturbances at their athletic events. In a letter to school families Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Bedell cited several incidents from just the first two weeks of the school year. “We have had several instances that have required...
WTOP
Report of gun sparks brief lockdown at Montgomery Co. high school
The report of a student potentially having a gun on school grounds triggered a brief lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday morning. No gun was found. Montgomery County Public Schools said officials at the high school received a call from a parent of a student who witnessed a verbal altercation in a school hallway and thought another student might have a gun.
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 13-16, 2022
Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […]
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
WTOP
2 teenagers arrested for bringing gun to Woodbridge high school
Two teenagers who police said brought a gun to a Prince William County, Virginia, high school on Monday have been arrested. It happened at Freedom High School on Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge. Prince William County police said a student bought a gun to school and showed it to other students while in the bathroom. That student gave the gun to another student before leaving the bathroom.
13 WHAM
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Stabbing In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in stabbing complaint. Officers learned that the adult female victim was stabbed by another female in the 600 block of Admiral Drive. Officers responded and located the scene and the...
UMD Students Were Devastated When Their Late-Night Calzone Spot Closed. Now, It’s Coming Back.
For around 20 years, students at the University of Maryland flocked to Route 1 in College Park after nights out for dinner plate-sized calzones from the beloved local storefront of Columbus-based franchise D.P. Dough. The restaurant’s reliable, yet creative handheld cuisine (we’re talking tater tots inside calzones, here) was a source of great comfort and pride to Terps of every age.
WTOP
Va. man accused of trying to trespass onto school bus
A Dumfries, Virginia, man is accused of trying to trespass onto a school bus. According to Prince William County police, 32-year-old Gione Deswayne Wise was part of a group quarreling with the bus driver, who had been unloading kids, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.
WUSA
1 shot behind Oxon Hill High School
OXON HILL, Md. — One person has been shot behind Oxon Hill High School in Prince George's County, according to the Maryland National Park Police. Police went to the scene around 3:50 p.m. to find the victim. They experienced non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
WTOP
Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2
D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene. Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Police...
WTOP
High School Player of the Week: Urbana’s Keegan Johnson
A standout pitcher and outfielder, Urbana High School senior Keegan Johnson plans to play baseball at Ball State University next year. Johnson also is quite an asset as a kicker for the Hawks’ football team. This summer, he had a workout showing off his leg for the Ball State football staff.
WJLA
WTOP
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
WTOP
Officials: Boy, 11, charged with arson in store fire
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say an 11-year-old boy has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a Maryland dollar store earlier this month. The state fire marshal’s office said Monday that the fire broke out at a Dollar General in Hampstead on Sept. 3 and the boy was identified last week.
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store
Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.
fox5dc.com
In The Courts: Maryland cold case solved 51 years later
An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3L9mhYr.
