Beehive Blitz – Week 5

CLEVELAND (ABC4 Sports) – When the Jazz dealt Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell figured he was next. But he really thought he was headed back home to the New York Knicks. “Once Rudy got traded, I kind of saw the writing on the wall,” said Mitchell, who was dealt to Cleveland on September 1st for three […]

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO