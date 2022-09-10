ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Beehive Blitz – Week 5

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmb5c_0hpcCjye00

High School Scores – Week 5

Lehi 25 Corner Canyon 24

Skyridge 20 Timpview 13

Pleasant Grove 24 Riverton 21

Bingham 28 American Fork 10

Desert Hills 44 North Sanpete 0

Fremont 20 Layton 6

Farmington 42 Clearfield 13

Syracuse 42 Weber 17

Cyprus 26 Taylorsville 19

Granger 21 Hunter 0

West 49 Roy 19

Bonneville 24 Viewmont 21

Box Elder 25 Northridge 13

Bountiful 14 Woods Cross 7

Brighton 28 Olympus 17

Park City 53 Murray 0

Skyline 41 Highland 24

Stansbury 56 Hillcrest 7

Cedar Valley 49 Tooele 13

Uintah 35 Mountain View 21

Wasatch 63 Salem Hills 26

Springville 35 Spanish Fork 21

Provo 47 Maple Mountain 10

Cedar City 38 Hurricane 0

Crimson Cliffs 27 Snow Canyon 25

Dixie 51 Pine View 13

Logan 20 Sky View 16

Green Canyon 43 Bear River 14

Ridgeline 25 Mountain Crest 6

Mountain View, WY 12 Rich 10

Morgan 42 Manti 0

Enterprise 16 Duchesne 0

Grantsville 69 American Leadership 7

Beaver 41 Providence Hall 0

Gunnison Valley 35 Grand 0

North Sevier 29 Judge Memorial 0

San Juan 35 Canyon View 28

Herriman 39 Kearns 6

Kanab 30 North Summit 13

Richfield 53 South Sevier 12

Davis 28 Alta 16

Parowan 35 Water Canyon 0

Westlake 43 Mountain Ridge 42

Emery 42 Carbon 20

Copper Hills 42 Jordan 0

Lone Peak 30 Highland, AZ 0

South Summit 28 Ogden 0

Milford 48 Delta 6

Summit Academy 40 Millard 34

Layton Christian 34 Juan Diego 7

IMG Academy, FL 63 East 13

Juab 48 Union 19

Comments / 0

