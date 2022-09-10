Beehive Blitz – Week 5
High School Scores – Week 5
Lehi 25 Corner Canyon 24
Skyridge 20 Timpview 13
Pleasant Grove 24 Riverton 21
Bingham 28 American Fork 10
Desert Hills 44 North Sanpete 0
Fremont 20 Layton 6
Farmington 42 Clearfield 13
Syracuse 42 Weber 17
Cyprus 26 Taylorsville 19
Granger 21 Hunter 0
West 49 Roy 19
Bonneville 24 Viewmont 21
Box Elder 25 Northridge 13
Bountiful 14 Woods Cross 7
Brighton 28 Olympus 17
Park City 53 Murray 0
Skyline 41 Highland 24
Stansbury 56 Hillcrest 7
Cedar Valley 49 Tooele 13
Uintah 35 Mountain View 21
Wasatch 63 Salem Hills 26
Springville 35 Spanish Fork 21
Provo 47 Maple Mountain 10
Cedar City 38 Hurricane 0
Crimson Cliffs 27 Snow Canyon 25
Dixie 51 Pine View 13
Logan 20 Sky View 16
Green Canyon 43 Bear River 14
Ridgeline 25 Mountain Crest 6
Mountain View, WY 12 Rich 10
Morgan 42 Manti 0
Enterprise 16 Duchesne 0
Grantsville 69 American Leadership 7
Beaver 41 Providence Hall 0
Gunnison Valley 35 Grand 0
North Sevier 29 Judge Memorial 0
San Juan 35 Canyon View 28
Herriman 39 Kearns 6
Kanab 30 North Summit 13
Richfield 53 South Sevier 12
Davis 28 Alta 16
Parowan 35 Water Canyon 0
Westlake 43 Mountain Ridge 42
Emery 42 Carbon 20
Copper Hills 42 Jordan 0
Lone Peak 30 Highland, AZ 0
South Summit 28 Ogden 0
Milford 48 Delta 6
Summit Academy 40 Millard 34
Layton Christian 34 Juan Diego 7
IMG Academy, FL 63 East 13
Juab 48 Union 19
