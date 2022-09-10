TRAC football roundup: Central Catholic runs past Findlay

FINDLAY — Chris Edmonds ran all over Findlay, finishing with with 250 yards on the ground with four scores in Central Catholic’s 50-17 win in Three Rivers Athletic Conference play on Friday.

Ty’Wuan Clark had 176 yards passing and a touchdown for the Fighting Irish (3-1). Javon Murphy grabbed four passes for 92 yards.

Ryan Montgomery (18-of-30) had 148 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Trojans (1-3). He also threw an interception.

Dallas De La Cruz has 105 yards on the ground on 18 carries.





ST. JOHN’S JESUIT 48, LIMA SENIOR 13

Blake Lichtenberg threw for 254 yards with three touchdowns and ran for a 1-yard score as the Titans put up the first 34 points on the Spartans (3-1, 0-1).

Lichtenberg completed 15 of 18 passes and had two 100-yard receivers. Matty Swift had four catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns (65, 11), while Tommy Gallagher had 102 yards on seven receptions and a 46-yard score.

Justyn Toler’s 36-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter capped the 34-0 start for St. John’s.

Ralph Worthy had two sacks for the Titans (1-3, 1-0).