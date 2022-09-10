JuJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian takes care of another high-profile opponent to improve to 2-0

Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Want High School Football Leaders? Here they are after Week 2
Statistics submitted by local/area schools. 294, Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 25-36-4. 1 TD. 20, Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine, 3 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT.
theadvocate.com
An all-star jersey for Eli Holstein, early-season success for 5A Livingston schools
Commemorative all-star jersey season comes early to Zachary and its senior quarterback, Eli Holstein, who is set to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game. Meanwhile, success on the field also has come early for Livingston Parish’s Class 5A football teams, including Walker. The Wildcats (2-0) and Denham Springs (2-0) are both unbeaten heading into Week 3.
theadvocate.com
Take 2? After snapping 26-game losing streak, Broadmoor eyes Istrouma, more wins
With one long losing streak snapped, the focus moves to how high the ceiling in District 6-4A will be for Broadmoor and Istrouma high schools. “First of all, congratulations to Broadmoor,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “Getting that first win was huge. We look forward to the matchup.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Week 3 bowl projections have the Tigers meeting up with an interesting opponent
Bowl projections this time of year aren’t worth the computer screens they’re viewed on, but we have to admit we find one of this week’s projections most intriguing. CollegeFootballNews.com has LSU in the Gator Bowl. That’s fine. The Tigers haven’t played in the Jacksonville, Florida, bowl since 1987. It’s about time they go back.
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns at Warhawks football game set for evening kickoff
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s Sun Belt Conference opener at ULM on Sept. 24 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday. The game will be streamed live from Malone Stadium on ESPN+. Louisiana...
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This looks like Mike Leach’s best team in his three years at Mississippi State. He has a steady quarterback in Will Rogers, who’s completing 78.6% of his passes, and an experienced defense with solid players along the front. I might’ve picked differently later in the year, but LSU has too many moving pieces right now. At this point, Mississippi State’s further along.
theadvocate.com
Southern Jaguars intent on not letting LSU beat them twice as SWAC opener nears
Southern played one of the most important games in its 106-year history during a 65-17 loss at LSU on Saturday. Coach Eric Dooley has warned his team about the follow-up performance. “We can’t let LSU beat us twice,” Dooley said as his team works this week to prepare for its...
theadvocate.com
LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari expected to return against Mississippi State
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari went down in the first defensive series against Florida State in the Tigers' season opener, returning to the game with a wrap on his left knee. He did not dress for last week's game against Southern, but LSU coach Brian Kelly said Ojulari will likely return for Saturday's game against Mississisppi State.
theadvocate.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
theadvocate.com
John Emery Jr. will finally play for LSU again. What does his return mean for the offense?
John Emery Jr. settled into a chair inside LSU’s team room this spring and calmly discussed change. That day, he described a series of adjustments he had made since losing an entire football season, a mistake he called “embarrassing” and didn’t want to repeat. In response...
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was Kiss, then at the height of their popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
theadvocate.com
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Grand Construction is the general contractor. Is there a building under construction or...
kalb.com
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
theadvocate.com
Coffee Dash in Maurice will open a Lafayette location possibly next month; Here's where
The owner of the coffee shop inside Village Deaux in Maurice will open in the former DejaBrew Coffee House space in Lafayette. Coffee Dash will open a second location at 1517 Ambassador Caffery Parkway possibly by the first of October, owner Erica Stephens said. DejaBrew Coffee House, which was owned...
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
Section three of Lafayette J-turn and turning lane construction project is underway
Section three of the turning lanes and J-turn construction project in Lafayatte is now underway.
Rap song threat sparks concern from David Thibodaux STEM parents
Some parents of students at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette called our newsroom
