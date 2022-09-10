High school football roundup: Smith leads Scott to another victory

VERMILION, Ohio — Carnel Smith II completed 8 of 10 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns as Scott improved to 3-1 with an 18-7 football road victory over Vermilion on Friday night.

Daryl Barnett, Jr., caught nine passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for Scott, which led 12-0 at halftime.

Amon Haynes ran for 160 yards on 20 carries for the Bulldogs.

CLYDE 44, START 0

Abram Morrison had 158 yards passing and four touchdowns as Clay picked up the shutout over Start.

Ben Wott had three catches for 65 yards and two scores for the Fliers.

Jaiden Gillespie hauled in a half-dozen receptions for 93 yards for Start.

OAK HARBOR 48, WOODWARD 0

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — The Rockets put up 21 points in each of the first two quarters en route to rolling over the Polar Bears.

Jacqui Hayward caught three passes for 62 yards with a 51-yard score, and also had a 51-yard punt return touchdown for the Rockets (3-1).

Montrice Allen ran for 32 yards on six carries for Woodward (0-4).

ARCHBOLD 28, BRYAN 14

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — A pair of touchdowns in the third quarter helped elevate Archbold past Bryan in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League game.

Carson Dominique ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries for the Blue Streaks, while Cade Brenner completed 10 of 15 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Jase Kepler completed 9 of 19 passes for 119 yards and ran for 106 yards and a score on 18 carries for Bryan.

PATRICK HENRY 40, SWANTON 7

HAMLER, Ohio — Patrick Henry quarterback Nash Meyer ran for a touchdown and passed for two TDs in the Patriots’ win over the Bulldogs.

Meyer completed TD passes of 20 yards and 25 yards to Jeff Camp and Aiden Behrman, respectively. Meyer completed 18 of 21 passes for 279 yards, and also had a 4-yard touchdown run.

Lincoln Creager added to the Patriots (3-1) lead in the third quarter. Creager intercepted a pass and returned it for a 95 yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs (1-3) got its score on a 7-yard touchdown run from Camron Kirtz in the fourth quarter.

MARGARETTA 37, OTTAWA HILLS 23

CASTALIA, Ohio — Sam McCaffery had all three touchdowns, but the Green Bears fell to the Polar Bears in a nonleague matchup of previously 3-0 teams.

McCaffery scored on a 92-yard kickoff return, a 54-yard run, and a 49-yard pass from Jack Perozek. McCaffery had 83 rushing yards on six carries, and caught two passes for 82 yards.

Jake Boggs ran for 145 yards and three TDs on 26 carries to pace Margaretta.

HILLTOP 12, NORTH BALTIMORE 6

WEST UNITY, Ohio — Cameron Schlosser was 5-for-6 for 72 yards and a touchdown, and Tyzon Pelfrey had a 1-yard touchdown run as the host Cadets (1-3) defeated North Baltimore in a nonconference game.

Anthony Eckenrode caught the 27-yard scoring pass from Schlosser.

Rowan Tackett rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (1-3).

GIBSONBURG 44, TIFFIN CALVERT 14

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — Connor Smith ran for 355 yards and six touchdowns on 45 carries as the Golden Bears pulled away in the second half against Tiffin Calvert.

In a game that was 16-14 at halftime, Smith scored four of his touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Nolan Hoover had 69 yards on 14 carries for Gibsonburg.

DUNDEE 14, BLISSFIELD 7

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Dundee jumped to a 14-point lead and held on against Blissfield.

Dundee rushed for 172 yards and a score.

Jack Deatrick finished with 65 yards passing and a touchdown.

WHITEFORD 52, DETROIT LOYOLA 14

OTTAWA LAKE — Shea Ruddy completed each of his four pass attempts for 155 yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats routed the Bulldogs.

Jake Iott had 59 rushing yards and two touchdowns (1, 14) on 10 carries for Whiteford.

PANDORA-GILBOA 63, ARCADIA 7

PANDORA, Ohio — Pandora-Gilboa’s Ethan Luginbill carried the ball just nine times against Arcadia, yet racked up 162 yards and three touchdowns in the Rockets’ Blanchard Valley Conference victory.

Carson Meyer (7-of-10) had 170 yards passing and tossed four touchdowns for the Rockets.

Aiden Morris had 142 yards receiving and three TDs.

Adam Emerich finished with 114 yards passing for Arcadia.