Northwest Ohio high school football teams are having an outburst on offense. Scoreboard operators in press boxes across the area have been getting quite a workout on Friday nights. Area teams have scored at least 50 points on 28 occasions in the first four weeks of the season, and that includes seven 60-point totals and three 70-point performances. Eight teams are averaging better than 40 points per game as the season nears the midway point. After four games last season, teams in The Blade’s coverage area combined to average 21.4 points. This season, that number has jumped to 24.9.
No. 7 USC back home to face always-dangerous Fresno State
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 7 Southern California’s roaring start under Lincoln Riley has caught the college football world’s attention and driven the Trojans to their highest ranking in five years. Fresno State is exactly the type of opponent that could put the brakes on the excitement around a rebuilding project that’s humming along smoothly. Caleb Williams looks to remain unbeaten on the West Coast when the quarterback leads USC (2-0) back to the Coliseum on Saturday to face Jake Haener and the Bulldogs (1-1), who came agonizingly close to an upset of Oregon State last week. “They’re good everywhere,” Riley said of the Bulldogs. “They’re very experienced. They know how to win. They’ve obviously got a staff there of guys that are extremely experienced and know how to get it done at this level. I think (those are) always some of the toughest types of teams, because you just don’t identify a ton of weaknesses on tape, and you know you’ve got to be on your game.”
