LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 7 Southern California’s roaring start under Lincoln Riley has caught the college football world’s attention and driven the Trojans to their highest ranking in five years. Fresno State is exactly the type of opponent that could put the brakes on the excitement around a rebuilding project that’s humming along smoothly. Caleb Williams looks to remain unbeaten on the West Coast when the quarterback leads USC (2-0) back to the Coliseum on Saturday to face Jake Haener and the Bulldogs (1-1), who came agonizingly close to an upset of Oregon State last week. “They’re good everywhere,” Riley said of the Bulldogs. “They’re very experienced. They know how to win. They’ve obviously got a staff there of guys that are extremely experienced and know how to get it done at this level. I think (those are) always some of the toughest types of teams, because you just don’t identify a ton of weaknesses on tape, and you know you’ve got to be on your game.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO