ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

NLL football roundup: Williams runs wild for Napoleon in win over Northview

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ8tD_0hpcCK6b00

Andrew Williams rushed for a school-record 355 yards with four touchdowns on 31 carries to power Napoleon over Northview 41-16 in a Northern Lakes League game.

Quarterback Blake Wolf completed his only pass attempt, a 24-yard touchdown to Trey Rubenstein. Lawson Seibel had a 6-yard touchdown run for Napoleon (1-3).

Northview (2-2) got a 76-yard kickoff return from Connor Cody, and Jacob Weimer hit Jackson Clausius on a 41-yard pass for a touchdown. Alex Kasee hit a 36-yard field goal for Northview.

ANTHONY WAYNE 41, MAUMEE 3

Anthony Wayne quarterback Marco Morrison had two touchdowns in the Generals’ victory, while running back Joe Caswell rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

PERRYSBURG 49, BOWLING GREEN 13

Two 21-point quarters carried Perrysburg to victory over Bowling Green.

TJ Takats found Jack Borer for a 22-yard TD pass and ran for a 3-yard score in the Yellow Jackets’ first quarter. Connor Walendzak also had a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter for Perrysburg (3-1).

Takats had TD passes to Gavin Fenneken (13) and Walendzak (15) in the second quarter, along with a 14-yard TD run.

Bowling Green (1-3) scored in the first on a Kadin Shank 7-yard TD run, and Jamison Horst had a 4-yard score to Bryce Oberlander in the fourth.

SOUTHVIEW 30, SPRINGFIELD 14

Southview’s Isaac Sexton ran for 202 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries — and threw a touchdown pass — as the Cougars (4-0) got by the Blue Devils (0-4).

Sexton completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Zack Carter to give Southview a 28-14 third-quarter lead.

Taylen Miller ran for 201 yards on 20 carries for Springfield, while Emite Lamb caught three passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maumee, OH
City
Napoleon, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Wayne, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
Napoleon, OH
Sports
Napoleon, OH
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nll#American Football#Northern Lakes League#The Yellow Jackets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy