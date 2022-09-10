NLL football roundup: Williams runs wild for Napoleon in win over Northview

Andrew Williams rushed for a school-record 355 yards with four touchdowns on 31 carries to power Napoleon over Northview 41-16 in a Northern Lakes League game.

Quarterback Blake Wolf completed his only pass attempt, a 24-yard touchdown to Trey Rubenstein. Lawson Seibel had a 6-yard touchdown run for Napoleon (1-3).

Northview (2-2) got a 76-yard kickoff return from Connor Cody, and Jacob Weimer hit Jackson Clausius on a 41-yard pass for a touchdown. Alex Kasee hit a 36-yard field goal for Northview.

ANTHONY WAYNE 41, MAUMEE 3

Anthony Wayne quarterback Marco Morrison had two touchdowns in the Generals’ victory, while running back Joe Caswell rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

PERRYSBURG 49, BOWLING GREEN 13

Two 21-point quarters carried Perrysburg to victory over Bowling Green.

TJ Takats found Jack Borer for a 22-yard TD pass and ran for a 3-yard score in the Yellow Jackets’ first quarter. Connor Walendzak also had a 6-yard TD run in the first quarter for Perrysburg (3-1).

Takats had TD passes to Gavin Fenneken (13) and Walendzak (15) in the second quarter, along with a 14-yard TD run.

Bowling Green (1-3) scored in the first on a Kadin Shank 7-yard TD run, and Jamison Horst had a 4-yard score to Bryce Oberlander in the fourth.

SOUTHVIEW 30, SPRINGFIELD 14

Southview’s Isaac Sexton ran for 202 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries — and threw a touchdown pass — as the Cougars (4-0) got by the Blue Devils (0-4).

Sexton completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Zack Carter to give Southview a 28-14 third-quarter lead.

Taylen Miller ran for 201 yards on 20 carries for Springfield, while Emite Lamb caught three passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.