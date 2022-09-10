Read full article on original website
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey
A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
Horse killed, 14-year-old rider hurt in N.J. hit-and-run crash
Police are investigating after a horse was killed and its 14-year-old rider injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. A Sicklerville girl was riding the horse along the westbound shoulder of Monroeville Road in Franklin Township shortly before 8 p.m., with a 21-year-old Camden man riding a second horse, according to Franklin Township police.
Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Dies after Jumping From 14th floor of Trent Center East Building
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating after a man jumped from the 14th floor of the Trent Center East building located at 511 Greenwood Ave. Police received multiple phone calls just after 6:30 pm Monday. Trenton Emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene. Residents at the building were left in shock, one resident said as residents watched police look around the front of the building.
Hightstown Middle Schooler, 13, Killed Riding Bicycle
A 13-year-old middle school student was struck and killed by a car while riding his bike in Mercer County Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. The Melvin H. Kreps Middle School student was found unconscious with severe trauma to the body and head around 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Ward and Mercer streets in Hightstown, local police said. He had apparently been struck while crossing the street, and the driver remained at the scene and issued a summons for careless driving, authorities said.
WKTV
One killed in Trenton crash
Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
Man Jumps Off Bridge To Escape Police After Robbing Allentown Hotel, Guest At Knifepoint
Authorities in Allentown have arrested a homeless armed robbery suspect who they say jumped off a bridge and into a creek to escape police. Officers were called to the Americus Hotel on Sixth Street and Hamilton Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Allentown police said. Hotel employees reportedly told...
Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police
An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured On Route 21
A 30-year-old pedestrian from Passaic was struck and critically injured on Route 21, authorities confirmed. A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old motorist from Union City hit him on the northbound highway near Exit 10 around 11 a.m., city police said. The driver remained at the scene as the victim was...
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
NBC New York
Fire Trucks Crash Racing to Put Out NJ Fire, 3 Firefighters Critically Hurt
A pair of fire trucks racing through a New Jersey city en route to put out flames scorching a downtown business collided, critically injuring three firefighters Saturday evening, city officials said. The two fire department trucks were responding to a fire on Main Street when they smashed into one another...
Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop
Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
Release Revoked For Woman Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Police Officer: Prosecutor
Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the release of a woman who was involved in the June 19, 2020, crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer, Michael Luko Sr., authorities said. Taquaysha Bell, 30, of Trenton, had been indicted for vehicular homicide and assault by auto while DWI. On...
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Driver stabbed during attempted carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station
Police say the victim was stabbed in the chest while stopping the would-be carjacking from stealing his sports car.
